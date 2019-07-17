Mayor withdraws dangerous animal ban resolution

KINGMAN – The “Dangerous Animal Ban” that was placed on Council’s agenda by Mayor Jen Miles didn’t get far Tuesday, as she withdrew the resolution following a statement that noted the polarizing nature of the issue, public comment received and a new course of action to be taken by the City of Kingman.

The mayor began by saying that the instincts of wild animals, even those who have been “subjugated by means of force to act contrary to their wild instincts, sometimes win out and the results have been devastating to people and property.”

When the item was addressed in March, the mayor said the City decided to address the problem administratively through its permitting process.

“What we have brought forth is just what was discussed, a very targeted approach that protects citizens and also adds substance to our animal welfare values that were established by resolution of the City of Kingman Council two years ago,” the mayor said. “I had hoped that the simple, straightforward and not far-reaching elements of this resolution would prevail, but I now know that’s unlikely.”

She said the Mohave County Fairgrounds was “quite effective in churning public anger with allegations designed to create mistrust of the City and in me in particular as mayor and the actions I’m taking.”

Miles also noted that animal welfare activists, “many located outside of Kingman, weighed in to expand the agenda and seek additional welfare actions.”

She noted her appreciation for the passion the community has shown in regards to the issue, and also applauded the efforts of Arizona legislators for addressing performing animals and traveling shows.

“But tonight in Kingman, Arizona, I am not going to ask any members of this Council to vote on a resolution in which a ‘no’ vote does not support public safety or the values established by the previous resolution,” Miles said.

However, the matter isn’t entirely dead in the water, as the City will now pursue an “administrative approach.” That course of action will see staff redetermine the amount of liability insurance required for those seeking to come to Kingman with performing wild animals.

“While it is not as clear and public in outcome as perhaps I and others had hoped for, it is one that will advance the protection of our city and our citizens,” the mayor said. “And in the end my hope is it will be clearly supportive of the Council’s values regarding wild animals performing in traveling shows.”

State Senator Sonny Borrelli and Representative Regina Cobb were both in attendance, as was Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop.

“I think it was a very wise thing to do,” Borrelli said of withdrawing the resolution. “They can handle this all administratively rather than doing cumbersome ordinances. The City government can do this in-house through administrative process and I think it solves the issue.”

Cobb agreed.

“I think what she did was the right thing to do,” she said. “I think there was a lot of division on this both in our political arenas and in the public. I just think she did the right thing, this was the way to take care of it.”