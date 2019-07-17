OFFERS
McSally skeptical about Facebook’s new cryptocurrency

U.S. Sen. Martha McSally (R-Arizona) questions Facebook’s David Marcus on the company’s intention to get into the cryptocurrency business. (Office of U.S. Sen. Martha McSally photo)

By The Daily Miner
Originally Published: July 17, 2019 7:26 p.m.

KINGMAN – The head of Facebook financial services subsidiary Calibra, David Marcus, was questioned by the U.S. Senate Banking Committee on July 16 in Washington, D.C.

One of the senators grilling Marcus was Sen. Martha McSally (R-Arizona), who asked why Americans should trust a new Facebook product when Facebook’s track record when it comes to trust is so poor.

https://www.dropbox.com/s/va8hlh1t2wipbix/7.16.19%20Banking%20Committee%20Hearing_%20Examining%20Facebook%E2%80%99s%20Proposed%20Digital%20Currency%20and%20Data%20Privacy%20Considerations.mp4?dl=0

“I don’t trust Facebook and it’s because of the repeated violations of your users’ privacy, repeated deceit, and I am not alone,” she said. “As you know, in 2011 there was a consent decree with the Federal Trade Commission related to your privacy practices, so that’s where it started there with investigative bodies but it hasn’t ended. Even after that consent decree, Facebook is under investigation again and the FTC has approved a fine for about $5 billion just recently because of your repeated violations of your users’ information.”

She mentioned such Facebook practices as sharing users’ personal information without their permission, often selling them to outside companies.

“The office of the U.S. Attorney General has an investigation into unauthorized collection of 1.5 million Facebook users’ email contact databases,” McSally said. “Instead of cleaning up your house, now you’re launching into another business model with Calibra here and you’ve got documents that talk about your privacy commitment for Calibra. In that privacy commitment you say that you won’t be sharing account information or financial data with Facebook or any third-party without customer consent, so how do we know that this isn’t going to change and how do we know that you’re actually going to do that based on your track-record of failing and violating and deceiving in the past?”

Marcus replied that Facebook designed a new network in such a way that Facebook doesn’t and won’t control it or the currency and promised there will be plenty of competition.

“I don’t want to get into the technical stuff,” McSally replied. “I’m talking about the trust issue. (…) The core issue here is trust.”

Facebook representative admitted that the company will have to earn people’s trust to make them want to use the Calibra wallet “instead of any of the other wallets they will have their choices of.”

