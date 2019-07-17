McSally skeptical about Facebook’s new cryptocurrency
KINGMAN – The head of Facebook financial services subsidiary Calibra, David Marcus, was questioned by the U.S. Senate Banking Committee on July 16 in Washington, D.C.
One of the senators grilling Marcus was Sen. Martha McSally (R-Arizona), who asked why Americans should trust a new Facebook product when Facebook’s track record when it comes to trust is so poor.https://www.dropbox.com/s/va8hlh1t2wipbix/7.16.19%20Banking%20Committee%20Hearing_%20Examining%20Facebook%E2%80%99s%20Proposed%20Digital%20Currency%20and%20Data%20Privacy%20Considerations.mp4?dl=0
“I don’t trust Facebook and it’s because of the repeated violations of your users’ privacy, repeated deceit, and I am not alone,” she said. “As you know, in 2011 there was a consent decree with the Federal Trade Commission related to your privacy practices, so that’s where it started there with investigative bodies but it hasn’t ended. Even after that consent decree, Facebook is under investigation again and the FTC has approved a fine for about $5 billion just recently because of your repeated violations of your users’ information.”
She mentioned such Facebook practices as sharing users’ personal information without their permission, often selling them to outside companies.
“The office of the U.S. Attorney General has an investigation into unauthorized collection of 1.5 million Facebook users’ email contact databases,” McSally said. “Instead of cleaning up your house, now you’re launching into another business model with Calibra here and you’ve got documents that talk about your privacy commitment for Calibra. In that privacy commitment you say that you won’t be sharing account information or financial data with Facebook or any third-party without customer consent, so how do we know that this isn’t going to change and how do we know that you’re actually going to do that based on your track-record of failing and violating and deceiving in the past?”
Marcus replied that Facebook designed a new network in such a way that Facebook doesn’t and won’t control it or the currency and promised there will be plenty of competition.
“I don’t want to get into the technical stuff,” McSally replied. “I’m talking about the trust issue. (…) The core issue here is trust.”
Facebook representative admitted that the company will have to earn people’s trust to make them want to use the Calibra wallet “instead of any of the other wallets they will have their choices of.”
- Justin James Rector gets life in prison for murder of 8-year-old Isabella Grogan-Cannella
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Search underway for lost hiker in Mojave Desert
- President Trump orders opening of 1.4 million acres of federal lands for hunting and fishing
- Rain, thunderstorm possible on Saturday
- Rector can't withdraw plea, will be sentenced for murder Friday
- Cook Family Practice taking health care to another level
- Mohave 911
- Rants & Raves
- Nursing home residents have their turn to slip and slide
- Whereabouts of missing New Mexico woman lead police to Kingman
- California teen drowns near Lake Havasu
- 2 flown to Las Vegas after motorcycle crash on North Stockton Hill Road
- Justin James Rector gets life in prison for murder of 8-year-old Isabella Grogan-Cannella
- Mohave County History: Michael Dekay was the first man executed here
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Search underway for lost hiker in Mojave Desert
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- 1 dead in crash on Interstate 40 Saturday
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
17
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
FRI
19
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*