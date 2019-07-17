RCUW invites community to sign up for Day of Caring
KINGMAN – River Cites United Way is asking the community to take part in its Kingman Day of Caring seventh annual City Wide Community Clean Up on Saturday, Sept. 21.
The event is for individuals, businesses and organizations to come together and make the community look spotless. Those who register for the event will take one day to do some light weed pulling and removing unwanted debris around their business, an area in their community that they think needs some beautification, or any main roadways around town.
For more information or to register, call Maria Gonzales, United Way community impactor, at 928-436-8155, or email at maria@rcuw.org.
Information provided by River Cities United Way
