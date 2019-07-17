OFFERS
United Way invites community to sign up for Day of Caring

Kingman Day of Caring is an event put on by River Cities United Way where businesses, community members and organizations get together to clean up or beautify an area in the community. (Daily Miner file photo)

Originally Published: July 17, 2019 7:29 p.m.

KINGMAN – River Cites United Way is asking the community to take part in its Kingman Day of Caring seventh annual City Wide Community Clean Up on Saturday, Sept. 21.

The event is for individuals, businesses and organizations to come together and make the community look spotless. Those who register for the event will take one day to do some light weed pulling and removing unwanted debris around their business, an area in their community that they think needs some beautification, or any main roadways around town.

For more information or to register, call Maria Gonzales, United Way community impactor, at 928-436-8155, or email at maria@rcuw.org.

Information provided by River Cities United Way

