Everybody counts in Mohave County

KINGMAN – The 2020 Census Complete County Committee held its first session on Wednesday, July 17, and the members representing the five districts of Mohave County elected a chairman and vice chairman of the committee – Becky Fawson and Nicole Bratley, respectively – and received a training from CCC representatives from Flagstaff and Phoenix.

The five women who will represent the county’s districts were nominated by Mohave County supervisors as locally recognizable faces and known voices, those who will be able to reach undercounted populations best.

The census happens every 10 years and a proper count is essential to decide how many representatives Arizona will have in the U.S. House.

“We gained one in 2010,” said Kimberly Robinsons from CCC Flagstaff. But the undercount in Mohave County is being estimated at 25% and that’s “millions, if not billions of dollars,” she added.

The geography of Mohave County presents special challenges to CCC. Therefore, rural communities will receive questionnaires (10 questions) in their mailboxes, while urbanites like those who live in Kingman will get invitations to respond.

One can participate in the census online and over the phone. Only those who do not respond will by targeted by canvassers. Local faces and familiar voices are responsible for making sure communities will know the canvassers who will be on their properties.

Robinson said every community is different. Mohave County has a large veteran community and establishing a subcommittee focused on them makes a lot of sense. The same applies to the Mohave County chambers of commerce, which could help with the census.

Census activities kick off April 1, 2020. In mid-April, canvassers will start knocking on doors, and there will be another attempt by mail.

Census jobs (a lot of local faces are needed) are available via http://2020census.gov/jobs.