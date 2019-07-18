OFFERS
Thu, July 18
Free lunches for students at Hackberry Elementary School district

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Nutrition Service School Breakfast Program provides children of all economic backgrounds a well-balanced, healthy meal consistent with the latest nutrition science and Dietary Guidelines for Americans. (USDA photo)

By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: July 18, 2019 7:29 p.m.

KINGMAN – Hackberry Elementary School District is heading back to school Wednesday, July 24 and that means students will get free breakfasts and lunches throughout the school year.

Nicki Gunckel, HESD certified professional food manager, said households will no longer need to submit a household application or pay a fee.

The new food program is called Community Eligibility Provision and will be implemented for the 2019-2020 school year. In order for the program to be a success, every student must participate and eat. The program is a non-pricing meal service option for schools in low-income areas.

