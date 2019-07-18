Horoscopes | July 19, 2019

Birthdays: Trai Byers, 36; Jared Padalecki, 37; Benedict Cumberbatch, 43; Nancy Carell, 53.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Get involved in progressive plans that will help you bring about the changes that you feel will benefit you as well as your community. Do your part to make a difference.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Share what you have with those you love, but don’t let an outsider take advantage of you. Your time and money should be spent on you, not someone else.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): The information you receive can help you figure out how best to get ahead professionally as well as personally. An open mind will lead to taking suggestions made and turning them into something worthwhile.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Live within your means, and take on only what’s feasible. Put greater emphasis on personal and partnership development.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Choose your battles wisely. Broaden your spectrum, and try something that will inspire you to branch out and do your own thing.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Close any gap you have that may be holding you back or keeping someone from collaborating with you. Approach situations and the people you deal with individually, and pay close attention to what others want.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A chance to experience something foreign to you will give you a better perspective regarding the way others live. Keep an open mind, but don’t forgo your way of life for someone else’s.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): It’s time to make a change instead of dreaming about it. Plan a new adventure, and you’ll meet someone extraordinary.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Too much of anything will turn into a bad thing. The fewer people who know about what you’ve got, the better.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You’ll begin to see the fruits of your labor. A change will not only benefit you, but also those you love.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Ease into whatever you are thinking about doing. Put your energy into improving your personal life and the situations that determine how you are going to live.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Share only with those you trust. Surround yourself with positive people who treat you well and who want the same things you do.