Kingmanites share what July 20, 1969 meant to them

See Related Story and Videos It took 400,000 people to put Apollo 11’s Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin on the moon a half-century ago. 50 Years after ‘The Leap’ of Apollo 11

Councilman Ken Watkins was of an age back in 1969 that allowed him to remember his thoughts and feelings from the moon landing.

“I was almost 13,” Watkins said. “I just remember myself and the whole family being glued to the TV in amazement, watching a man walk on the moon. As soon as those pictures came back to Earth, that was just an amazing thing.”

Watkins was raised in an aviation household as his father sold aviation insurance. He would travel with his father as he flew throughout Arizona dropping off brochures.

“Having an aviation background and loving small airplanes, I loved space,” the councilman said. “I thought space exploration was amazing.”

However, Watkins is surprised the United States hasn’t put another astronaut on the moon in more recent years.

Mohave County Manager Mike Hendrix was 9 years old when Apollo 11 landed on the moon.

“I remember it occurring. I was 9. I remember sitting around the TV and watching, without fully understanding the ramification of this event,” Hendrix said. “To be honest, I was probably wondering why the cartoons were not on.”

Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson was serving his country on that day.

“Back then I was in the Army and we had no access to TV,” he said. “I did not learn about it until later.”

Buddie Knutson was living in Great Falls, Montana at the time of the moon landing. He was 34 at the time and was watching it on TV, and would stand in the yard looking up in the sky glancing at the moon.

Kingman Academy of Learning Executive Director Susan Chan was 10 years old when Apollo 11 landed.

“We had a little itty bitty TV and we sat around the TV to watch it as a family,” she said.

She was living in Douglas, Arizona with her family. At the time people attended church three times a week. Her father was a Baptist preacher at the time and she remembers staying home that Sunday.

Linda Dorado-Corwin had just graduated high school when the men landed on the moon. She said she was working at a Jack in the Box as a manager in California.

Related Stories