Community View | KUSD seeks $35 million bond

In November, the Kingman Unified School District is set to take a $35 million bond election to its district voters. If voters approve the request, the impact on the secondary tax rate needed to fully fund this request is $56.41 a year on a $100,000 home, which is estimated at roughly $4.70 per month.

It’s been 13 years since KUSD last asked the community to vote on a bond election. The focus during that time was the construction of Lee Williams High School; whereas, the focus this time will center on reopening Palo Christi as a preschool/day care.

Though it’s the focus of the entire project, Palo Christi is not the only cost objective contained within the $35 million the district plans to request. The central idea associated with our request is to affect change for all of our schools and students. With that in mind, here are the facts associated with the items contained within the request.

Renovations to Palo Christi and La Senita ($18 million)

If approved, KUSD would renovate Palo Christi into the permanent home for the district’s preschool/day care and also dedicate a small amount of space to the district’s teacher-training center. Currently, all three of those KUSD programs (preschool, daycare, teacher training center) are housed at La Senita. The cost to renovate Palo Christi into a facility capable of meeting these three needs is expected to be $17 million.

The remaining $1 million on this cost objective would be used to renovate La Senita into an elementary school capable of accommodating 700 students, which would alleviate KUSD’s space concerns at its other elementary schools.

HVAC equipment upgrades throughout the District ($5 million)

The plan, if approved by KUSD voters, is to replace old, inefficient HVAC units and system monitoring equipment with new units and equipment. This will increase both efficacy and efficiency of the KUSD’s HVAC systems, thereby improving the learning environment for students and teachers and overall operational efficiency of the district. In addition, replacements are expected to garner roughly $200,000 a year in energy savings, which the district would then use to ensure HVAC maintenance needs are not deferred in the future.

HVAC system renovation and replacement at three schools ($9 million)

Three district schools – Kingman Middle, La Senita and Manzanita – have antiquated HVAC systems. These schools are on what is known as a two-pipe system. At any given moment, two pipe systems can either cool or heat; they cannot do both at the same time. This makes temperature control during transitional months occurring in the spring and fall quite difficult, and leaves many rooms either too hot or too cold. This affects the learning environment for students and staff. The plan, if voters approve, is to completely renovate the current system at all three schools and install four-pipe systems, which are able to both cool and heat at the same time. The change would mean schools can heat a room up or cool it down in a timely fashion, which helps maintain a comfortable learning environment for students and staff.

Digital, keyless entry system ($2 million)

The district plans to install a keyless entry system at all sites, and on all entryways, exits and doors of importance if the bond is approved. This will increase school safety by giving campus administrators more real-time power to control who has access to their schools, and also give the district the ability to turn off access when employees leave the district.

Ten new buses ($1 million)

KUSD has been working to improve its fleet through lease purchasing agreements and new funding mechanisms for several years. The plan, however, is to buy 10 new buses if the bond is approved, which will supplement the efforts already being made to improve the fleet. The district’s fleet is quite old and still has several buses without A/C. The goal is to continue working toward a day where no buses within the fleet are older than 15 years. Securing 10 buses through this bond election would help the district get closer to that goal.

All of the items that are part of the bond request were evaluated and ranked by the KUSD’s admin team and presented to the board for a final decision. The district does not take this request lightly and is confident that the items and the requested bond amount are designed to affect all schools, students and staff.