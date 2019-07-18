OFFERS
Rants and Raves | July 19, 2019

Adobe Images

Adobe Images

Originally Published: July 18, 2019 7:28 p.m.

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

Electoral college: I knew at 19 there was something wrong with the voting system. I finally “got it” in 1991. It is the outdated Electoral College votes. Gore was elected by the people ... Bush was put in as acting President by the EC.

Uranium mining in Arizona: Of course the supervisors will tie in uranium mining to national security so more people will support it. They don’t mention there is only six years of mining uranium left in the state ... not worth the damage it causes.

Deciding gender: Regarding the question of “deciding gender:” In the real world gender has been decided at conception. It’s not a matter of choice. This idea that we get to choose is absurd!

Are Democrats ceding the center to Trump? Probably. Morality, honesty and just plain old good taste have gone to the wayside. When American voters can stomach two draft dodgers, Bill Clinton and Donald Trump to lead our country, we have lost our way.

