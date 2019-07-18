Supervisor Watson has no crystal ball, but remains hopeful about the future

KINGMAN – Supervisor Gary Watson of District 1 moved to Kingman as a 6-year-old and didn’t like it at all. He was cold, he told his parents. It was September and it was already freezing. He wanted to run away and go back to Phoenix, where he was born. But how do you run away when you are six?

So young Watson, not particularly thrilled, started first grade in Kingman and he lives here to this day. His family owned the Kingman Bakery, which he eventually sold in 1992. The bakery is closed now, but many remember the doughnuts.

Watson started in local politics in 1978, initially on City Council. Before he became a Mohave County Supervisor in 2009, he served four years as Vice Mayor of Kingman.

“I was elected as a supervisor right after the recession,” he said. “We went from 1,400 to 1,100 county employees, and had to really tighten our belt.”

By 2020 Watson will have completed 12 years of service, and he doesn’t intend to run again. He evaluates those years as challenging, but is proud of what he accomplished, too. One of those accomplishments would be the quarter-cent sales tax, which ends this month. It allowed the county to build the jail, administration building, public works building, development services building, and the new courthouse.

“In order to enact it or extend it, it would require a unanimous decision of the board,” explained Watson. “And we lack one vote, Supervisor Gould.”

Watson would be in favor on keeping the tax.

“We still would keep our property tax among the lowest in the state,” he said. “But he [Gould] wouldn’t even allow us to put it on the ballot.”

The Colorado City campus is another thing he is proud of, as well as of the fact that Mohave County is first in Arizona to recharge storm water through the Flood Control District.

While he warns The Daily Miner he doesn’t have a crystal ball, Watson remains hopeful about the future. Additional access to the Kingman Industrial Park via the Rancho Santa Fe interchange will make a huge difference in job availability, he said. And that will increase housing and investments.

“We still have too many retired people, but each year we get more and more young professionals,” Watson said. With the resurgence of the downtown area, combined with general friendliness and open spaces here, things should get only better.

Married for 47 years, Watson is proud of his daughter and family. He is an avid reader of James Patterson. For 60 years he has been raising horses. He loves to fish and goes to Alaska every other year to catch the best salmon.

According to Watson, the economy in Mohave County started to recover only two years ago, and attributes it to President Trump.

“We have more people working than ever and the longest boom market we’ve ever experienced,” he said. “But if the tax structure changes again, we’ll get back to high unemployment and a sluggish economy.”

Watson said Trump has done a fantastic job and even though he disagrees with him on some issues, he believes that under this presidency “more people come to the middle.”