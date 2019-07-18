OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, July 18
Weather  97.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
Victim placed in 55-gallon drum and buried in shallow grave

Carrie Conlyn Vanover and Mark Anthony Baldonado Jr. have each been charged with first-degree murder after the discovery of a body, believed to be Vanover's mother Shawn Maureen Vanover of Kingman, in the backyard of a residence in the 4500 block of Glen Road. (MCSO photos)

Carrie Conlyn Vanover and Mark Anthony Baldonado Jr. have each been charged with first-degree murder after the discovery of a body, believed to be Vanover's mother Shawn Maureen Vanover of Kingman, in the backyard of a residence in the 4500 block of Glen Road. (MCSO photos)

By Travis Rains
Originally Published: July 18, 2019 12:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – The community was shocked Wednesday evening in learning of the discovery of a body, believed to be Shawn Maureen Vanover of Kingman, which was placed in a 55-gallon drum and buried in a shallow grave in the backyard of a residence in the 4500 block of Glenn Road.

On Friday July 12, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Detectives Division received information of a potential unreported homicide that occurred in April 2019 at a home in the 4500 block of Glen Road in Kingman. Surveillance was conducted over the course of the next five days, at which time a search warrant was obtained and served Wednesday, July 17.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office reports that two individuals have been arrested in connection with the murder of Vanover, one of whom is believed to be the decedent’s daughter.

Carrie Conlyn Vanover, 23 of Kingman, was arrested by deputies Wednesday, July 17, along with 31-year-old Mark Anthony Baldonado Jr. of Kingman. Both were charged with first-degree murder and transported to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

The sheriff’s office reports that both subjects confessed to their involvement.

The Kingman community has reacted in horror, with residents relaying their shock and disbelief that such a discovery could be found where they live and raise their children.

“OMG how horrific is this!!” wrote one woman on Facebook. Another wrote “Pure evil,” while others asked what’s wrong with people. A sentiment put into words and seemingly shared by all said “Wow, just wow.”

“The story is so unbelievable that a daughter would even think of harming her mother, I have no words for them,” wrote one man.

Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster provided a statement to The Kingman Daily Miner.

“It’s allegedly a cold-blooded killing over social security income and it’s an absolute atrocity,” he said.

A quick glance at court records reveals that both of the arrested individuals have had run-ins with the law in the past. Vanover was found guilty of shoplifting in 2015.

Then in 2018, she faced charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal damage, and again, shoplifting. May 2019 saw her plead guilty to a substantial speeding violation and not having a valid license. Also, a complaint was filed July 5, 2019 in Kingman Justice Court regarding a hit and run incident.

Baldonado has a substantial criminal history. In 2006, he was found guilty of “possession, use, administration, acquisition, sale, manufacture or transportation of dangerous drugs.”

In 2014, he was found guilty of escape in the third degree. According to the Arizona Legislature, “A person commits escape in the third degree if, having been arrested for, charged with or found guilty of a misdemeanor or petty offense, such person knowingly escapes or attempts to escape from custody.”

There remains more than a dozen counts for which Baldonado has been charged in recent years. They include charges for burglary, drugs, animal cruelty, false reporting to law enforcement, criminal trespassing and more. There are also numerous traffic-related violations.

The investigation is ongoing.

4500 N Glen Rd, Kingman, AZ 86409

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

MCSO: Daughter killed mother with help from Kingman man
Murder suspect's accomplice pleads guilty in Cranston case
Murdered girl's stepdad pleads to charges on drugs, weapon
Judge Sipe recuses himself in Bill Sanders case regarding purported involvement in Sid Cranston murder
Harris gets 26 years for murders

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
19
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
SAT
20
Mohave County Animal Shelter Adoption Event
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News