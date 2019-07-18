Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community

KINGMAN – The community was shocked Wednesday evening in learning of the discovery of a body, believed to be Shawn Maureen Vanover of Kingman, which was placed in a 55-gallon drum and buried in a shallow grave in the backyard of a residence in the 4500 block of Glenn Road.

On Friday July 12, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Detectives Division received information of a potential unreported homicide that occurred in April 2019 at a home in the 4500 block of Glen Road in Kingman. Surveillance was conducted over the course of the next five days, at which time a search warrant was obtained and served Wednesday, July 17.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office reports that two individuals have been arrested in connection with the murder of Vanover, one of whom is believed to be the decedent’s daughter.

Carrie Conlyn Vanover, 23 of Kingman, was arrested by deputies Wednesday, July 17, along with 31-year-old Mark Anthony Baldonado Jr. of Kingman. Both were charged with first-degree murder and transported to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

The sheriff’s office reports that both subjects confessed to their involvement.

The Kingman community has reacted in horror, with residents relaying their shock and disbelief that such a discovery could be found where they live and raise their children.

“OMG how horrific is this!!” wrote one woman on Facebook. Another wrote “Pure evil,” while others asked what’s wrong with people. A sentiment put into words and seemingly shared by all said “Wow, just wow.”

“The story is so unbelievable that a daughter would even think of harming her mother, I have no words for them,” wrote one man.

Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster provided a statement to The Kingman Daily Miner.

“It’s allegedly a cold-blooded killing over social security income and it’s an absolute atrocity,” he said.

A quick glance at court records reveals that both of the arrested individuals have had run-ins with the law in the past. Vanover was found guilty of shoplifting in 2015.

Then in 2018, she faced charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal damage, and again, shoplifting. May 2019 saw her plead guilty to a substantial speeding violation and not having a valid license. Also, a complaint was filed July 5, 2019 in Kingman Justice Court regarding a hit and run incident.

Baldonado has a substantial criminal history. In 2006, he was found guilty of “possession, use, administration, acquisition, sale, manufacture or transportation of dangerous drugs.”

In 2014, he was found guilty of escape in the third degree. According to the Arizona Legislature, “A person commits escape in the third degree if, having been arrested for, charged with or found guilty of a misdemeanor or petty offense, such person knowingly escapes or attempts to escape from custody.”

There remains more than a dozen counts for which Baldonado has been charged in recent years. They include charges for burglary, drugs, animal cruelty, false reporting to law enforcement, criminal trespassing and more. There are also numerous traffic-related violations.

The investigation is ongoing.