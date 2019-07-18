OFFERS
Volunteers needed for next tax season

Originally Published: July 18, 2019 7:28 p.m.

KINGMAN – Every year people volunteer their time to help out others to provide free tax preparation in communities. Although it may seem like a long ways away, those who would like to volunteer in 2020 can start now.

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and the Tax Counseling for the Elderly programs offer free tax help across the country. The programs help people with low-to-moderate incomes, senior citizens, people with disabilities and those who speak limited English.

People that volunteer with VITA or TCE have flexible hours, need no prior experience, receive free training and materials, and continuing education credits for tax professionals.

Last year, VITA and TCE volunteers prepared millions of federal tax returns for qualified taxpayers at no cost. Anyone interested in volunteering can visit, https://bit.ly/2QarDF4.

Information provided by the IRS

Contact
