OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, July 19
Weather  97.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Crews battle Arizona fire, clear brush on forest road

A freeze frame of air attack footage of the northeast corner of the Cellar Fire on July 18. (USFS/Courtesy)

A freeze frame of air attack footage of the northeast corner of the Cellar Fire on July 18. (USFS/Courtesy)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 19, 2019 2:16 p.m.

Aerial footage of Cellar Fire from July 18, 2019 by Courier Video

PRESCOTT, Ariz — Fire crews have been working to keep a fire from homes as they clear brush along a forest road.

Lightning sparked the fire Sunday about 16 miles (26 kilometers) south of Prescott. It had grown Friday to 11.4 square miles (29.5 square kilometers) while burning trees, brush and grass.

Fire managers say crews used chain saws, bulldozers and other equipment to work ahead of and east of the fire as they worked to clear Forest Road 52, also known as Senator Highway. Other crews worked the fire's flanks.

Yavapai County authorities on Thursday ordered residents of the hamlet of Pine Flat to evacuate, but American Red Cross spokesman Dave Knoer (nor) said nobody showed up at a shelter at Prescott High School.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

National Guard to help protect California towns from fires
Ash covers Oregon cities, wildfire smoke chokes US West
New wildfire erupts near Colorado ski resorts, houses
California fire kills 1 as heat stokes blazes in Western US
Crews battle growing wildfire near homes in California

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
19
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
SAT
20
Mohave County Animal Shelter Adoption Event
SUN
21
Hymn Singing Society
SUN
21
Hymn Singing Society
WED
24
Alzheimer's Support Group
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News