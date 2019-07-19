Elderly man found dead at Lake Mead

KINGMAN – A 70-year-old man was found dead in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on July 18. His body was discovered 40 feet from his car in a dry wash.

“The police are investigating the cause of his death, but nothing indicates criminal activity,” said Public Affairs Officer for Lake Mead Christie Vanover.

At 12:09 p.m. last Thursday, a park employee contacted the Lake Mead Interagency Communication Center, reporting that he came across an abandoned vehicle and deceased male near Echo Bay Wash, which is located at mile marker 33 on Northshore Road.

National Park Service rangers responded and located the individual 40 feet from his car in a dry wash.

The Clark County Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause of death. The incident is under investigation.