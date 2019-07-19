Elderly man found dead at Lake Mead
KINGMAN – A 70-year-old man was found dead in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on July 18. His body was discovered 40 feet from his car in a dry wash.
“The police are investigating the cause of his death, but nothing indicates criminal activity,” said Public Affairs Officer for Lake Mead Christie Vanover.
At 12:09 p.m. last Thursday, a park employee contacted the Lake Mead Interagency Communication Center, reporting that he came across an abandoned vehicle and deceased male near Echo Bay Wash, which is located at mile marker 33 on Northshore Road.
National Park Service rangers responded and located the individual 40 feet from his car in a dry wash.
The Clark County Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause of death. The incident is under investigation.
- MCSO: Daughter killed mother with help from Kingman man
- Justin James Rector gets life in prison for murder of 8-year-old Isabella Grogan-Cannella
- Search underway for lost hiker in Mojave Desert
- President Trump orders opening of 1.4 million acres of federal lands for hunting and fishing
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Rain, thunderstorm possible on Saturday
- Mohave 911
- Cook Family Practice taking health care to another level
- Rector can't withdraw plea, will be sentenced for murder Friday
- Rants & Raves
- Whereabouts of missing New Mexico woman lead police to Kingman
- MCSO: Daughter killed mother with help from Kingman man
- California teen drowns near Lake Havasu
- 2 flown to Las Vegas after motorcycle crash on North Stockton Hill Road
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Justin James Rector gets life in prison for murder of 8-year-old Isabella Grogan-Cannella
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County History: Michael Dekay was the first man executed here
- Search underway for lost hiker in Mojave Desert
- Mohave County Most Wanted
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
19
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
SAT
20
|
Mohave County Animal Shelter Adoption Event
|
SUN
21
|
Hymn Singing Society
|
SUN
21
|
Hymn Singing Society
|
WED
24
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*