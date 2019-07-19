OFFERS
Mohave County Most Wanted | July 17, 2019

Originally Published: July 19, 2019 5:49 p.m.

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.

photo

Kenneth Howard Brock (MCSO)

Kenneth Howard Brock

DOB: 09/27/1951 White Male 6-0 211 pounds

Eyes: Green Hair: Brown

Offense: Theft, Class 4 Felony

Warrant: 07/16/2019

photo

Oscar Tomas Reyes (MCSO)

Oscar Tomas Reyes

DOB: 09/13/1997 White Male 5-10 154 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Black

Offense: Burglary 3rd degree, Class 5 Felony

Warrant: 07/16/2019

photo

Jason Christian Scantlin (MCSO)

Jason Christian Scantlin

DOB: 09/01/1976 White Male 5-9 162 pounds

Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown

Offense: Unlaw flight from law enf veh, Class 6 Felony; organized retail theft, Class 5 Felony; Dangerous Drug – Poss/Use, Class 4 Felony; Drug Paraphernalia Possess/Use Meth, Class 6 Felony

Warrant: 07/16/2019

The following individuals have been apprehended:

photo

Pedro Julian Cervantes Jr. (MCSO)

Pedro Julian Cervantes Jr.

Offense: Theft – control property, Class 6 Felony; drug paraphernalia violation, Class 6 Felony

Warrant: 03/28/2019 Capture: 07/10/2019

photo

Jonathan Bernabe Herrera (MCSO)

Jonathan Bernabe Herrera

Offense: Robbery, Class 5 Felony

Warrant: 04/18/2019 Capture: 07/12/2019

photo

Christina Lopez-Meza (MCSO)

Christina Lopez-Meza

Offense: Drug Paraphernalia Violation, Class 4 Felony; Shoplifting, Class 4 Felony

Warrant: 02/07/2019 Capture: 07/15/2019

If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

Source: Mohave County Probation Department

