Mohave County Most Wanted | July 17, 2019
As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.
Kenneth Howard Brock
DOB: 09/27/1951 White Male 6-0 211 pounds
Eyes: Green Hair: Brown
Offense: Theft, Class 4 Felony
Warrant: 07/16/2019
Oscar Tomas Reyes
DOB: 09/13/1997 White Male 5-10 154 pounds
Eyes: Brown Hair: Black
Offense: Burglary 3rd degree, Class 5 Felony
Warrant: 07/16/2019
Jason Christian Scantlin
DOB: 09/01/1976 White Male 5-9 162 pounds
Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown
Offense: Unlaw flight from law enf veh, Class 6 Felony; organized retail theft, Class 5 Felony; Dangerous Drug – Poss/Use, Class 4 Felony; Drug Paraphernalia Possess/Use Meth, Class 6 Felony
Warrant: 07/16/2019
The following individuals have been apprehended:
Pedro Julian Cervantes Jr.
Offense: Theft – control property, Class 6 Felony; drug paraphernalia violation, Class 6 Felony
Warrant: 03/28/2019 Capture: 07/10/2019
Jonathan Bernabe Herrera
Offense: Robbery, Class 5 Felony
Warrant: 04/18/2019 Capture: 07/12/2019
Christina Lopez-Meza
Offense: Drug Paraphernalia Violation, Class 4 Felony; Shoplifting, Class 4 Felony
Warrant: 02/07/2019 Capture: 07/15/2019
If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.
Source: Mohave County Probation Department
