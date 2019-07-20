4 places to keep your cool when it heats up

1. Centennial Pool

When Braden Gant isn’t out working on his family’s farm, the 9 year old can be found rocketing his way down the slide at Centennial Pool. He joined a number of other children last week staying cool at one of the two local pools.

And he didn’t shy away from describing the fun.

“On the water slide, I go down quick and launch myself,” Braden said. “My feet go down and my head goes face first and splashes the lifeguards – if I keep my arms crossed right when I launch out.”

And it’s not too surprising to find Braden at Centennial Pool on Mondays.

“Basically I try to go to the pool on Mondays because it’s $1 day.”

Kaleb Moore, 13, also enjoys spending time at the pool and the diving board is his favorite.

Regular admission to Centennial Pool is $3 per day, but there is also a 10-punch pass for $20 (A savings of $10).

Open swim is available from 1-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, along with a night swim Monday and Wednesday from 7-9 p.m. Those times are good until July 23 and then change to 3-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Saturday and Sunday and night swims remain the same as previously mentioned.

2. Splash Pad

If the pool is not for you, there is always the option of the Splash Pad at Cecil Davis Park, 601 Van Buren Street. Summer Lynne is one of the many people who enjoy soaking up the sun while the younger children have some fun.

That was exactly the case for Noah Perazzo as the 2 year old could be found running around gleefully as Summer looked on and smiled.

“I’ve been coming here every day for the past four days because of Noah,” Lynne said with a laugh. “I love the Splash Pad. It is slippery, but they still get up and go run and have fun. It’s a good way to cool down.”

The Splash Pad is free of charge and operates from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Cecil Davis Park also has a picnic shelter area with grills, a playground and a multi-purpose grass areas. That helps make the environment perfect for all ages, while the Splash Pad is better designed for the younger children.

“I feel this is more for the kids,” Lynne said of the Splash Pad. “And then the Centennial Pool is for teenagers and adults. The pool over by Lee Williams High School has a kiddy pool area, but I still would prefer the Splash Pad.”

3. Hualapai Mountain Park

For those who enjoy staying cool without taking a dip in the water, the Hualapai Mountain Park, 6250 Hualapai Mountain Road, is just a short drive from town.

There are number of activities for visitors of all ages, including picnicking, camping, or hiking the ten miles of trails.

Hualapai Mountain Park is open from sunrise to sunset for a charge of $10 per vehicle/per day.

But the Hualapai Mountain Resort, 4525 Hualapai Mountain Road, is also an option for those looking to grab an ice cold beer or a bite to eat without paying an entry fee.

The resort is open Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

In addition to a large dining room, the resort has a bar and patio for special events on Friday and Saturday nights. For more information, visit http://hmresort.org/special-events/ or call 928-757-3545.

4. Your own backyard

Last, but certainly not least is staying home and creating your own fun in the friendly confines of your backyard.

Grab the hose and make your own slip-n-slide or fill up water balloons and have a friendly war.

Or if you want to invest some money, purchase a swimming pool of your liking and take a dip in the water. Another alternative is setting up a sprinkler and letting your imagination run wild.

But whatever activity you choose, make sure to grab the sunscreen and protect yourself from the sun.