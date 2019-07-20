Community View | Our representative in Congress voted no for the Sept. 11th Victim Compensation Fund

I am very proud of the efforts of Congress to pass the reauthorization of September 11th Victim Compensation Fund.

We had a terrorist attack on our nation and our hero first responders ran into the buildings, into the carnage, into the dust plume of glass, cement, drywall, steel, fuel, plastics, lead, and PCBs (dioxins).

Recovery and clean up of this massive wreckage took nine months. Police officers, firefighters, construction workers, and municipal workers laid their lives on the line in this huge effort.

I don’t understand how anyone can question the science and the studies done that show the long lasting burden of physical and mental health problems these first responders are facing. I don’t know how anyone could vote against this bill.

But U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Prescott) did vote NO.

I saw a post from a constituent in Gold Canyon, who’s husband is a sick 9/11 first responder and Gosar said to her that Jon Stewart was exaggerating in front of Congress just for the effect, and the proof of any of your diseases or disorders are linked to the debris from 9/11 is not that most concrete.

Well, Rep. Gosar, let me tell you it is concrete. I’m not sure what you studied when you were an undergraduate, but for my BSN I had to take biology, anatomy, chemistry and microbiology. I understand the science behind what these survivors are going through. I also understand the pain and suffering they are experiencing; physically and mentally.

Gosar has not read the studies and looked at the facts. First responders deserve better.

I’m running against Gosar because the voters in Congressional District 4 deserve a representative who will listen to them, represent them, and stand up and speak for them.

Gosar does not believe in science or want to review evidence-based practices.

This is why I will fight to win this race against him.