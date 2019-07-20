OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, July 20
Weather  94.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Community View | Our representative in Congress voted no for the Sept. 11th Victim Compensation Fund

Representative Paul Gosar. (Daily Miner file photo)

Representative Paul Gosar. (Daily Miner file photo)

Delina DiSanto Candidate, Arizona Congressional District 4
Originally Published: July 20, 2019 7:28 p.m.

I am very proud of the efforts of Congress to pass the reauthorization of September 11th Victim Compensation Fund.

We had a terrorist attack on our nation and our hero first responders ran into the buildings, into the carnage, into the dust plume of glass, cement, drywall, steel, fuel, plastics, lead, and PCBs (dioxins).

Recovery and clean up of this massive wreckage took nine months. Police officers, firefighters, construction workers, and municipal workers laid their lives on the line in this huge effort.

I don’t understand how anyone can question the science and the studies done that show the long lasting burden of physical and mental health problems these first responders are facing. I don’t know how anyone could vote against this bill.

But U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Prescott) did vote NO.

I saw a post from a constituent in Gold Canyon, who’s husband is a sick 9/11 first responder and Gosar said to her that Jon Stewart was exaggerating in front of Congress just for the effect, and the proof of any of your diseases or disorders are linked to the debris from 9/11 is not that most concrete.

Well, Rep. Gosar, let me tell you it is concrete. I’m not sure what you studied when you were an undergraduate, but for my BSN I had to take biology, anatomy, chemistry and microbiology. I understand the science behind what these survivors are going through. I also understand the pain and suffering they are experiencing; physically and mentally.

Gosar has not read the studies and looked at the facts. First responders deserve better.

I’m running against Gosar because the voters in Congressional District 4 deserve a representative who will listen to them, represent them, and stand up and speak for them.

Gosar does not believe in science or want to review evidence-based practices.

This is why I will fight to win this race against him.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Rep. Paul Gosar: Why I voted against FISA 702 reauthorization
Congressman Gosar moves to revisit ‘downwinder’ issue
Funny You Should Ask: Deficit spending makes no sense, and who cares about Iraqis?
Paul Gosar downplays his bid for McCain’s Senate seat
Lawmakers work on fix after conservation fund lapses

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SAT
20
Mohave County Animal Shelter Adoption Event
SUN
21
Hymn Singing Society
SUN
21
Hymn Singing Society
WED
24
Alzheimer's Support Group
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News