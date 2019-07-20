OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, July 20
Weather  94.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Hotel Beale headlines historic commission meeting

The Hotel Beale task force, which has yet to be established, will be for “guidance and direction” for the future of the building, according to the agenda. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

The Hotel Beale task force, which has yet to be established, will be for “guidance and direction” for the future of the building, according to the agenda. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

Originally Published: July 20, 2019 7:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – Hotel Beale may receive its own task force courtesy of the City of Kingman, and the Historical Preservation Commission could choose which member will join at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 23 in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

Commissioners will discuss an award for the most improved historic property of 2019, and will then tackle Hotel Beale.

The Hotel Beale task force, which has yet to be established, will be for “guidance and direction” for the future of the building, according to the agenda. Commissioners will also consider placing the hotel on the Arizona Preservation Foundation’s most endangered properties list.

Commissioners will begin the meeting by reviewing their mission statement. Taking from discussions at a recent commission workshop, the mission statement could be amended to distinguish between the current statement and what commissioners feel goals and responsibilities should be.

The current statement reads: “The mission of the Kingman Arizona Historic Preservation Commission is to foster and encourage responsible identification, evaluation, protection and enhancement of local historic and archeological properties and to encourage the protection of historic and archaeological resources that are associated with important past events, themes, and people of our community.”

City Planner Sylvia Shaffer will lead a discussion on how new form-based codes to be implemented by the City this fiscal year could affect the Downtown Historic District.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Historic Preservation Commission considers project at old jail
Old jail project remains on Historic Preservation Commission agenda
Historical Preservation Commission progresses on downtown vacant window revitalization
Historical Preservation Commission addresses restoration efforts
Historical Preservation Commission to discuss goals

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SAT
20
Mohave County Animal Shelter Adoption Event
SUN
21
Hymn Singing Society
SUN
21
Hymn Singing Society
WED
24
Alzheimer's Support Group
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News