Hotel Beale headlines historic commission meeting

KINGMAN – Hotel Beale may receive its own task force courtesy of the City of Kingman, and the Historical Preservation Commission could choose which member will join at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 23 in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

Commissioners will discuss an award for the most improved historic property of 2019, and will then tackle Hotel Beale.

The Hotel Beale task force, which has yet to be established, will be for “guidance and direction” for the future of the building, according to the agenda. Commissioners will also consider placing the hotel on the Arizona Preservation Foundation’s most endangered properties list.

Commissioners will begin the meeting by reviewing their mission statement. Taking from discussions at a recent commission workshop, the mission statement could be amended to distinguish between the current statement and what commissioners feel goals and responsibilities should be.

The current statement reads: “The mission of the Kingman Arizona Historic Preservation Commission is to foster and encourage responsible identification, evaluation, protection and enhancement of local historic and archeological properties and to encourage the protection of historic and archaeological resources that are associated with important past events, themes, and people of our community.”

City Planner Sylvia Shaffer will lead a discussion on how new form-based codes to be implemented by the City this fiscal year could affect the Downtown Historic District.

