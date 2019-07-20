Legislator, superintendent at odds over vouchers backlog
PHOENIX (AP) – A Republican state representative and Arizona's Democratic superintendent of public instruction are sparring over a backlog of pending applications from families for private school tuition vouchers.
Rep. Mark Finchem of Oro Valley accuses the state Department of Education overseen by Superintendent Kathy Hoffman of failing to process numerous applications for vouchers within a 45-day period required under state law, while Hoffman says the Republican-led Legislature has failed to authorize her department to spend over $3 million available to pay for managing the voucher program.
Finchem calls for an investigation of the delay, while Huffman said the department is doing its best under constraints imposed by the Legislature.
Hoffman said as of Friday there were nearly 6,500 students in the program with more than 1,300 new applications waiting to be processed.
