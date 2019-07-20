Letter | If we’re the greatest, why are citizens suffering
There are 195 countries in the world out of which 43 do not give their citizens free health care. Included in those 43 is the most powerful, greatest nation on Earth, the USA – the greatest country, and we cannot take care of our citizens’ healthcare needs.
When I grew up my dad’s insurance took care of our entire family. You got your teeth checked and cleaned once a year, if you had toothaches you didn’t suffer like you do nowadays. Look at our kids. Look at their teeth half gone or all messed up.
Our older retired people, after working all their lives, our government cannot even help them out. You’re forced to use everything you might have saved all your years just so you might live a few more.
Hell, even Mexico takes care of their citizens. That’s pathetic. All your major countries take care of their citizens. All but the greatest country in the world because doctors and hospitals would have to accept what the state pays. Hospitals could not charge $80 dollars for a cue tip or $60 for a Band-Aid. It is ridiculous what they charge people or insurance companies.
Our citizens suffer every day. Why, when we are the United States of America, the greatest country there is except when it comes to taking care of us?
Then there are 152 other countries that think and care more about their citizens than our government cares about us. That’s a shame.
