Letter | We should be asking the census citizenship question

Linda Athens, Kingman
Originally Published: July 20, 2019 7:27 p.m.

A census citizenship question is much more important than the liberals are letting on; they’re fearful others will figure out what’s really going on.

First, of course, we simply have a right to know who is and who isn’t a citizen. But more importantly, some districts in the Democratic infrastructure is based on census assessments where they do count non-citizens, namely, California. Other states include Texas and New York. Pretty big states. (Editor’s note: All states use the actual counts of persons dwelling within their borders.)

Thus the huge push back from the left. Wake up, you on the right. This is big. This is as big as or bigger than simply getting fair, law-abiding judges in place. Asking this one question could do great harm to the Democratic Party, which use illegals in every way to benefit themselves including signing them up to vote - Democratic of course.

The Manhattan judge who just ruled against the citizenship question stated it was unlawful. Really? Why that would be Judge Jesse Furman, Southern District of New York and big time Obama appointee. Judge Furman believes we should use “administrative records” instead of “direct inquiries.” I do believe many illegals use fake documents to try and not leave an actual paper trail. But, of course, Judge Furman knows that already.

We Trump supporters should remind ourselves that it has been left-wing judges who have tried stopping President Donald Trump at every turn.

