Longtime county lawyer appointed Superior Court commissioner
KINGMAN – Presiding Judge Charles W. Gurtler Jr. announced the appointment of Megan McCoy to the position of Court Commissioner for the Mohave County Superior Court with an anticipated start date of August 5, 2019.
McCoy currently works at the Mohave County Attorney’s office and has been employed there since 2006. She was admitted to practice law in Arizona in 2006 and received her law degree from Georgetown University Law Center. She is a graduate of Kingman High School.
“Ms. McCoy has developed exemplary skills during her time in the county attorney’s office and her experience, maturity, and discipline will help ensure she administers justice and fairness to all parties who come before her,” Gurtler said. “Megan received numerous letters of public support that highlighted her integrity, professionalism, strong work ethic and her ability to follow and apply the law.”
McCoy has the support of the judges on the Superior Court bench and from members of the community in all three of the major cities in Mohave County. This appointment was made to fill a newly created full-time court commissioner position with the Superior Court that is needed to help address increasing case filings.
- MCSO: Daughter killed mother with help from Kingman man
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- Search underway for lost hiker in Mojave Desert
- President Trump orders opening of 1.4 million acres of federal lands for hunting and fishing
- Mohave 911
- Cook Family Practice taking health care to another level
- Justin James Rector gets life in prison for murder of 8-year-old Isabella Grogan-Cannella
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Rants & Raves
- Nursing home residents have their turn to slip and slide
- MCSO: Daughter killed mother with help from Kingman man
- Whereabouts of missing New Mexico woman lead police to Kingman
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- California teen drowns near Lake Havasu
- 2 flown to Las Vegas after motorcycle crash on North Stockton Hill Road
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Justin James Rector gets life in prison for murder of 8-year-old Isabella Grogan-Cannella
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County History: Michael Dekay was the first man executed here
- Search underway for lost hiker in Mojave Desert
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
SAT
20
|
Mohave County Animal Shelter Adoption Event
|
SUN
21
|
Hymn Singing Society
|
SUN
21
|
Hymn Singing Society
|
WED
24
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*