Longtime county lawyer appointed Superior Court commissioner

Mohave County Deputy Attorney Megan McCoy at the awards banquet that honored her work with the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team in 2014. (Daily Miner file photo)

Originally Published: July 20, 2019 7:24 p.m.

KINGMAN – Presiding Judge Charles W. Gurtler Jr. announced the appointment of Megan McCoy to the position of Court Commissioner for the Mohave County Superior Court with an anticipated start date of August 5, 2019.

McCoy currently works at the Mohave County Attorney’s office and has been employed there since 2006. She was admitted to practice law in Arizona in 2006 and received her law degree from Georgetown University Law Center. She is a graduate of Kingman High School.

“Ms. McCoy has developed exemplary skills during her time in the county attorney’s office and her experience, maturity, and discipline will help ensure she administers justice and fairness to all parties who come before her,” Gurtler said. “Megan received numerous letters of public support that highlighted her integrity, professionalism, strong work ethic and her ability to follow and apply the law.”

McCoy has the support of the judges on the Superior Court bench and from members of the community in all three of the major cities in Mohave County. This appointment was made to fill a newly created full-time court commissioner position with the Superior Court that is needed to help address increasing case filings.

