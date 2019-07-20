OFFERS
Sat, July 20
McSally fined $23,000 for campaign finance violations

U.S. Sen. Martha McSally speaks during a U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs hearing May 8, 2019. McSally has been fined for campaign violations that occurred during her run for the House in 2014. (Office of U.S. Sen. Martha McSally photo)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 20, 2019 7:20 p.m.

PHOENIX (AP) – Arizona Republican Sen. Martha McSally has agreed to pay a fine of more than $23,000 to settle campaign finance violations from the 2014 election.

The Federal Election Commission publicly disclosed the settlement this week.

FEC auditors found that McSally's 2014 House campaign took $319,000 in excessive contributions from 117 people. Campaign contributions were capped at $2,600 per person during that election cycle.

Auditors also found that McSally's campaign didn't properly disclose nearly $33,000 from political action committees.

McSally spokeswoman Katie Waldman says the campaign is happy the FEC resolved a matter from four election cycles ago.

The FEC says the campaign hired experts to review all activity from 2012 and 2014 and corrected its finance reports.

McSally is facing a tough election next year to hold onto her Senate seat.

