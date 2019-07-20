Obituary | Cody Tuepker
Originally Published: July 20, 2019 7:30 p.m.
Cody Tuepker was born on Nov. 18, 1995 at Camp Lejeune Naval Hospital in Jacksonville, North Carolina and passed away June 29, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
He was the son of John Brian Tuepker and Michelle Danielle (Hull) Poblete. In addition, he leaves behind grandparents; Deborah and Andrew Whiteford, Steven and Tammie Hull, and Donna Russell, and 10 siblings; Savannah, Eryn, William, Hunter, Malaya, Bella, Gracie, Nicolas, Brandon, Connor, and nephew Sammy.
