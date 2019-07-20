OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, July 20
Weather  94.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Sweet spot: Officer craving ice cream nabs gun suspect

Suspect dropped this gun in the presence of police. (NYPD/Courtesy)

Suspect dropped this gun in the presence of police. (NYPD/Courtesy)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 20, 2019 7:30 p.m.

NEW YORK (AP) – A police officer's craving for cake batter ice cream put him and his colleagues in the right place to take action when a loaded gun fell out of a man's shorts at a Baskin-Robbins shop in New York City.

Police say three officers were at the shop in Coney Island, Brooklyn while on-duty Saturday when Emmanuel Lovett walked in, tugged his denim shorts and dropped a pistol to the floor.

The officers swarmed and arrested the 33-year-old man. Police say his robbery record prohibited him from having a gun. He's charged with criminal possession of a firearm.

Lovett is jailed on $7,500 bail. He's due in court Friday. A message seeking comment was left with his lawyer.

The NYPD acknowledged the oddity of the ice cream-induced arrest, tweeting: “Seriously, this actually happened.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Gunman kills former coworker at Empire State Building
Cupcake queen sweet on Kingman
Column | How the Supreme Court could embolden police to silence free speech
Made in Kingman: Native finds a tasty way to repay her home town
Parents of infant left in car have court date

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SAT
20
Mohave County Animal Shelter Adoption Event
SUN
21
Hymn Singing Society
SUN
21
Hymn Singing Society
WED
24
Alzheimer's Support Group
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News