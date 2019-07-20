OFFERS
Things to Do | July 21 - July 28, 2019

The Walking Hearts Walking Club will meet at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 21 at Ramada 1 off of North Burbank Street at Centennial Park. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

Originally Published: July 20, 2019 7:18 p.m.

SUNDAY, July 21

Sundae Stroll

6 p.m. at Centennial Park, 3333 Harrison St. the event is free and open to the public. Walking Hearts Walking Club is a judgement-free welcoming and supporting group of adult walkers ages 18 and up. Families welcome to event. Free ice cream to participating adults.

Clothing Drive & Giveaway

1-4 p.m. at Little Knights and Ladies Child Development Center, 1911 Kino Ave. Back to school clothing giveaway for children 17 and under who are in need of clothing back to school. 928-529-5287.

Summer Ride Series

8 a.m. at Mother Road Harley Davidson, 2501 Beverly Ave. Free monthly ride to three unique regional lunch destinations. This week is to The Haunted Hamburger in Jerome. 1-888-400-7159.

Gun Safety Class

3-5 p.m. at Kingman Force on Force, 3001 Stockton Hill Road. Free two-hour safety class to educate gun owners, or those who don’t own guns, in all aspects of gun safety rules, transporting, unloading and handling firearms. 928-263-0071.

SATURDAY

Kingman Farmers Market

8 a.m. – noon at Thunder Rode, 102 Beale St. fresh, local, homemade, handcrafted, home-baked goods. Live music, great products and helpful vendors. 928-530-6544 or visit www.kingmanfarmersmarket.com

Cerbat Cliffs Animal Hospital Car Wash

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Cerbat Cliffs Animal Hospital, 4110 Stockton Hill Road. The event is to raise money for the American Veterinary Medical Foundation. 928-757-8855

SUNDAY, July 28

Sounds of Kingman: Tosha and David

4-6 p.m. at Metcalfe Park, 315 W. Beale St. Sounds of Kingman presents its fourth free concert in the park featuring Tosha and David. They perform an eclectic mix of new and old songs. Free to the public.

News