Things to know before sending your children to school

KINGMAN – Students and teachers attending Kingman Unified School District return to school Wednesday. But before that first bell rings parents should be aware what time school starts.

Start times

Kingman High School and Lee Williams High School have its drop off time at 7:30 a.m. and bell time is at 7:50 a.m.

KUSD middle schools, White Cliffs Middle School and Kingman Middle School, have its drop off time at 7 a.m. and bell time at 7:20 a.m.

Cerbat Elementary School and Desert Willow Elementary have a drop off time of 8:10 a.m. and bell time of 8:30 a.m.

Hualapai and Manzanita elementary schools have a drop off time of 6:50 a.m. and bell time of 7:15 a.m.

Black Mountain students must be dropped off by 7 a.m. because bell time is 7:25 a.m. Mount Tipton School has a drop off time at 7:25 a.m. and bell time of 7:50 a.m.

Time to pick up the children

Parents who pick up their children after school should be aware of the times they are released from school.

KHS and LWHS let students out at 3:10 p.m. KMS and WCMS students are dismissed at 3:20 p.m. Cerbat and Desert Willow students are released at 4 p.m.

Manzanita and Hualapai releases students at 2:40 p.m. Students at Black Mountain are let out of class at 3:45 p.m. At 4:30 p.m. Monday – Wednesday students from Mount Tipton are released and only on Thursdays they are dismissed at 3:30 p.m.

Getting to school

School bus stops have changed for the 2019-2020 school year. To look for bus routes for the upcoming school year, visit kusd.org, then click on the bus schedules routes. If the stop your student rode last year isn’t listed, then look for an alternative stop that is 1 mile away walking distance for elementary school students, 1.5 miles for middle school students and 2 miles for high school students.

For a complete list of bus schedules visit, https://bit.ly/30BYtnA.

Contact information

Kingman High School: 928-692-6480, khs@kusd.org, khs.kusd.org

Lee Williams High School: 928-718-6000, lwhs@kusd.org, lwhs.kusd.org

Positive Alternative Campus: 928-753-8400, pac@kusd.org, pac.kusd.org

Kingman Middle School: 928-753-3588, kms@kusd.org, kma.kusd.org

White Cliffs Middle School: 928-753-6216, wcms@kusd.org, wcms.kusd.org

Black Mountain School: 928-565-9111, bms@kusd.org, bms@kusd.org

Cerbat Elementary School: 928-757-5100, cbte@kusd.org, cbte.kusd.org

Desert Willow Elementary: 928-753-2472, dwes@kusd.org, dwes.kusd.org

Hualapai Elementary School: 928-753-1919, hual@kusd.org, hual.kusd.org

Manzanita Elementary School: 928-753-6197, manz@kusd.org, manz.kusd.org

Mt. Tipton Elementary School: 928-767-3350, mttp@kusd.org, mttp.kusd.org

Little Explorers Early Learning Center: 928-753-6413, le@kusd.org, le.kusd.org