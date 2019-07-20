OFFERS
Sat, July 20
UniSource work to affect Andy Devine travel

A UniSource project’s first phase begins Tuesday, July 23, and will see a wire pull along Beale Street between 10th Street and the southeast corner of 100 Andy Devine Ave. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

Originally Published: July 20, 2019 7:23 p.m.

KINGMAN – Expect to see traffic control on and around Andy Devine Avenue near Beale Street during the coming week, as UniSource Electric will be performing wire pulls.

The wire pulls are required to replace a section of UniSource’s circuit parallel to Beale Street that crosses Andy Devine Avenue. The work will be completed in three phases.

The first phase begins Tuesday, July 23, and will see a wire pull along Beale Street between 10th Street and the southeast corner of 100 Andy Devine Ave. Traffic control will be in place, and two flagmen and two Kingman Police Department officers will be present for stoppages of traffic.

Phase 2, set for Thursday, July 25, will entail a wire pull in the alley between Eighth and 10th streets, and will require signage only but no flaggers or officers.

The last phase is the largest, and will occur Monday, July 29. There will be a wire pull from Eighth Street to 1100 Andy Devine Avenue. That work will require substantial traffic control, flaggers and patrol officers for the Andy Devine Avenue crossing.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

