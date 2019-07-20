OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, July 20
Weather  94.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Water committee on managing county aquifers readying for October work

The groundwater study committee for groundwater-dependent Mohave County will start its work in October to examine the county‘s groundwater depletion and develop sound solutions. (Daily Miner file photo)

The groundwater study committee for groundwater-dependent Mohave County will start its work in October to examine the county‘s groundwater depletion and develop sound solutions. (Daily Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: July 20, 2019 7:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – The groundwater study committee for groundwater-dependent Mohave County will start its work in October to examine the county‘s groundwater depletion and develop sound solutions.

“We will be meeting soon,” said Supervisor Gary Watson from District 1, who confirmed he will be the supervisor responsible for this project. “I think it will have a great deal of influence on the direction of the county.”

The committee’s formation came about from a bill introduced by State Rep. Regina Cobb (R-Kingman) that will create governances from each of Arizona’s rural counties to request studies of their respective aquifers from the governor’s office. Such studies would be independent and allow the Arizona Department of Water Resources to have data it needs to decide on what measures should be taken to protect the state’s groundwater, Cobb said. The bill became law during the recent Legislation session.

The committee will consist of 11 members, ten of them representing the users of groundwater in the Hualapai Valley basin and Sacramento Valley basin engaged in local animal and plant production, or representing industrial water and natural resource conservation district located in the county, or representing mining water users and well owners.

“The list has been put together,” Watson said, “but it has not been officially presented.”

One committee member represents a city in Mohave County and everybody expects it will be Kingman.

“I imagine it would be Kingman,” Watson said. “Probably Mayor Jen Miles, I would think.”

Miles admitted Cobb mentioned in the past that the mayor would be a good candidate, but nothing is official yet.

Both Miles and Watson are excited and looking forward to October.

“Number one, we want to make sure that the water that is used is for a beneficial use,” Watson said. “That is part of the requirement. Two, we want to develop best management practices, use different planting methods and different crops. For example, growing alfalfa requires a lot of water, but growing pistachios – not so much. A part of it is driven economically, and part by sustainability.”

The committee will make recommendations to the Arizona Director of Water Resources, the governor, speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives, and the president of the Senate on or before Dec. 31, 2021.

Today’s News-Herald’s Brandon Messick contributed to this report.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Groundwater bill establishes water committee for county
Mayor wants City part of water committee
Republican Forum to address economic development and water
Forum to address economic development, water
Column: How protected is our water in Mohave County?

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SAT
20
Mohave County Animal Shelter Adoption Event
SUN
21
Hymn Singing Society
SUN
21
Hymn Singing Society
WED
24
Alzheimer's Support Group
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News