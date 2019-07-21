Dear Abby | Free spirit feels like wings are clipped with current beau
Dear Abby: My boyfriend and I have been dating for nearly two years. He would literally do anything for me. He’s incredibly affectionate and supportive, and a lot of women would love to have someone like him.
My problem is we see the world through completely different eyes. I’m an artist. I want to go out and explore the world and do crazy things. He’s more comfortable at home with video games and he’s not comfortable mingling with crowds. He can be overprotective sometimes, and when I bring up my concerns about possibly breaking up, he doesn’t take me seriously and says, “You do this every time you’re upset.”
We live together and are dependent both financially and emotionally. Honestly, I would like to stay with him, but I’m torn about what to do. Should I leave someone I should be grateful for in order to chase selfish dreams? Or should I stay and encourage him to change? – Chasing My Dreams
Dear Chasing Your Dreams: Your boyfriend isn’t going to change. If you can’t accept him the way he is, then it would be better for both of you to separate.
Dear Abby: I like to host parties for my kids, family events and game nights with friends. I love when my home is filled with loving family and friends.
But when we open our home, there always seems to be someone who feels it necessary to point out something wrong with our home or something that should be fixed. It drives me nuts! I find it hard to respond without sounding snotty.
When I’m invited to someone’s home, I would never walk around and nitpick and point out problem areas. I would love it if you could give me examples of what I can say to deflect those not-so-helpful comments. – Host in Illinois
Dear Host: Allow me to offer you a menu. Feel free to pick and choose as you please:
- “Oh, my! I hadn’t noticed.”
- “Thank you for pointing that out. I’ll have it fixed before you come back over.” (And don’t invite the person again.)
- “The next time you visit, be sure to bring along your wrench.”
- MCSO: Daughter killed mother with help from Kingman man
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- Search underway for lost hiker in Mojave Desert
- President Trump orders opening of 1.4 million acres of federal lands for hunting and fishing
- Mohave 911
- Cook Family Practice taking health care to another level
- Rants & Raves
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Nursing home residents have their turn to slip and slide
- Obituary
- MCSO: Daughter killed mother with help from Kingman man
- Whereabouts of missing New Mexico woman lead police to Kingman
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- California teen drowns near Lake Havasu
- 2 flown to Las Vegas after motorcycle crash on North Stockton Hill Road
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Justin James Rector gets life in prison for murder of 8-year-old Isabella Grogan-Cannella
- Search underway for lost hiker in Mojave Desert
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County History: Michael Dekay was the first man executed here
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
SUN
21
|
Hymn Singing Society
|
SUN
21
|
Hymn Singing Society
|
WED
24
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
FRI
26
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*