Glacier officials teed off over tourists’ golf break
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) – Glacier National Park officials are teed off over a report that tourists were hitting golf balls off Going-to-the-Sun Road during a traffic delay.
NBC Montana posted a video Thursday taken by a tourist during a road construction delay that shows two men teeing off with golf clubs on the side of the mountain road.
On Friday, Glacier spokeswoman Lauren Alley told the Missoulian the incident is under investigation.
She says throwing or hurling things over Going-to-the-Sun Road has the potential to hurt or kill people or wildlife. She says anyone who spots such activity should try to record the person’s license plate number or remember their face, if it can be done safely.
Alley says law enforcement calls at Glacier are up 40 percent over last year.
- MCSO: Daughter killed mother with help from Kingman man
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- Search underway for lost hiker in Mojave Desert
- President Trump orders opening of 1.4 million acres of federal lands for hunting and fishing
- Mohave 911
- Cook Family Practice taking health care to another level
- Rants & Raves
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Nursing home residents have their turn to slip and slide
- Obituary
- MCSO: Daughter killed mother with help from Kingman man
- Whereabouts of missing New Mexico woman lead police to Kingman
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- California teen drowns near Lake Havasu
- 2 flown to Las Vegas after motorcycle crash on North Stockton Hill Road
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Justin James Rector gets life in prison for murder of 8-year-old Isabella Grogan-Cannella
- Search underway for lost hiker in Mojave Desert
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County History: Michael Dekay was the first man executed here
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
SUN
21
|
Hymn Singing Society
|
SUN
21
|
Hymn Singing Society
|
WED
24
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
FRI
26
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*