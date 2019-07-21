OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, July 21
Weather  88.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Glacier officials teed off over tourists’ golf break

The east tunnel view of Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park. Glacier National Park officials are teed off over a report that tourists were hitting golf balls off Going-to-the-Sun Road during a traffic delay. (Photo by Royalbroil, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/2Zd5awd)

The east tunnel view of Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park. Glacier National Park officials are teed off over a report that tourists were hitting golf balls off Going-to-the-Sun Road during a traffic delay. (Photo by Royalbroil, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/2Zd5awd)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 21, 2019 7:29 p.m.

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) – Glacier National Park officials are teed off over a report that tourists were hitting golf balls off Going-to-the-Sun Road during a traffic delay.

NBC Montana posted a video Thursday taken by a tourist during a road construction delay that shows two men teeing off with golf clubs on the side of the mountain road.

On Friday, Glacier spokeswoman Lauren Alley told the Missoulian the incident is under investigation.

She says throwing or hurling things over Going-to-the-Sun Road has the potential to hurt or kill people or wildlife. She says anyone who spots such activity should try to record the person’s license plate number or remember their face, if it can be done safely.

Alley says law enforcement calls at Glacier are up 40 percent over last year.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Glacier latest US park to be scorched by Western wildfires
Yosemite reopens to visitors with smoky air, limited lodging
Store takes the long drive out of golf shopping
Lady Vols golf opens season with 200
Another Grand Canyon visitor dies in fall from edge

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SUN
21
Hymn Singing Society
SUN
21
Hymn Singing Society
WED
24
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
26
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News