Golden Valley man convicted of manslaughter wants judgment vacated

KINGMAN – Gerald Richardson, through attorney Robin Puchek, is seeking to have his judgment vacated due to the discovery of new facts that he believes could have changed the verdict, and the assertion that his conviction came in violation of the constitutions of the United States and Arizona.

Richardson, 58 of Golden Valley, was found guilty of manslaughter in June for shooting and killing 31-year-old Jessica Mae Orozco in October 2018. Judge Derek Carlisle sentenced him to 10 1/2 years in prison.

Richardson told detectives he was asleep on his couch when Orozco arrived to bring a child home from a birthday party. He wasn’t expecting anyone and believed the person trying to enter his residence through the front door was an intruder.

He fired one shot from a handgun that struck Orozco, who was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. Richardson’s trial defense was centered on his belief that the person trying to enter his residence was a burglar.

In regards to the first claim, court documents filed read “the defense has obtained evidence indicating the jurors considered evidence outside the record, deliberated prior to the conclusion of the evidence, and deliberated without all jurors being present.”

The document further explains the defendant’s position by stating the foreman of the jury told all jurors that Richardson “‘needed to be put away so he couldn’t do this again to someone else,’” and “‘Well he might (go out and shoot someone in the future).’” That information came in an affidavit from another juror, the document notes. Also noted by the defendant is that jurors are prohibited against considering punishment, speaking to the statement about putting the defendant away.

The defense argues those statements show evidence outside of the record of trial and that one juror decided the verdict based on “sympathy, passion or prejudice in violation of the court’s instructions.”

In summary, Richardson argues evidence outside the record was considered, that punishment was considered, that opinions expressing sympathy or prejudice were expressed, that the jury began deliberations prior to all the evidence being provided and that the jury began deliberations when all jurors weren’t present.

In reference to the second claim, court documents read “the trial judge committed fundamental error when he refused to instruct the jury on the legal definition of ‘invitee’ as requested by the defendant. Fundamental error is constitutional error.”

Richardson argues that he lost a right “essential to his defense” because the judge did not define “invitee” for the jury. That issue comes into play when considering whether Orozco was an invitee when she returned to the residence the night of her death in October 2018. He further asserts that failure to define the term led to jurors having a “mistaken impression” on the above question.

Judge Derek Carlisle can now deny the motion without an evidentiary hearing, order an evidentiary hearing that could result in granting the motion to vacate or not, or grant the motion without a hearing.