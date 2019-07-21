OFFERS
Horoscopes | July 22, 2019

Originally Published: July 21, 2019 7:19 p.m.

Birthdays: Selena Gomez, 27; Rufus Wainwright, 46; David Spade, 55; Willem Dafoe, 64.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Invest more time, money and energy in personal gains, a healthy lifestyle and clearing up unfinished business. It’s time to be realistic about the past, present and future.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Move forward with enthusiasm. Don’t let anxiety and anger stand between you and doing what’s right.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Make personal changes that will make your life better. Distance yourself from people who play emotional mind games.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Set time aside for a meaningful discussion. Whether it’s with a peer, friend or relative, getting your thoughts out there will encourage others to do the same.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Listen carefully to what others say. Consider what’s possible. Knowing what you want will help you eliminate options that are tempting but not in your best interest.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): If you want to change something, you have to participate. Coming up with a plan is one thing, but executing it is what matters.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Look past any obstacles, and you will see a passage that will help you reach your destination. A passionate attitude, coupled with an energetic approach, will outmatch anyone who tries to stand in your way.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Communication, travel and interactions with people who have something to share that you aren’t familiar with will be enlightening. Someone you encounter will motivate you to make a personal change that will liven up your life.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Home improvement doesn’t have to be costly. Make your surroundings inviting.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Consider what you want, and start heading in that direction. Deal with relationship issues to ensure that you are on the same page as someone close to you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Consider what you used to enjoy doing, and check out how best to incorporate it into your current routine. With a little effort, energy and optimism, much can be accomplished.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Interact with people who share your concerns, interests and plans. Collaborating will bring stellar results as well as the help required to get things done.

News