Informational kiosks could increase downtown

The commission will discuss the potential for adding additional informational kiosks downtown, and will be provided with a report on Main Street progress. (Daily Miner file photo)

Originally Published: July 21, 2019 7:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman Economic Development and Marketing Commission will discuss its goals and objectives in addition to addressing kiosks downtown at its meeting set for noon Tuesday, July 23 at 310 N. Fourth St.

The commission will move to discuss the potential for adding additional informational kiosks downtown, and will be provided with a report on Main Street progress.

The meeting will begin with a number of reports from various departments. Steve Johnston, airport general manager, will report on the airport, Planning and Economic Development Director Gary Kellogg will speak to the economic development at the industrial park, in addition to tourism.

Commissioners could also vote to approve a mission statement.

“Our mission is to enrich the area’s economy, create high paying quality jobs, foster development of a trained work force, expand the industrial base, enhance economic development associated with tourism, increase the per-capita income and improve the quality of life for Kingman residents,” according to the agenda.

Later under new business, the commission aims to form a task force to address goals and objectives.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

News