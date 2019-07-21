Informational kiosks could increase downtown
KINGMAN – The City of Kingman Economic Development and Marketing Commission will discuss its goals and objectives in addition to addressing kiosks downtown at its meeting set for noon Tuesday, July 23 at 310 N. Fourth St.
The commission will move to discuss the potential for adding additional informational kiosks downtown, and will be provided with a report on Main Street progress.
The meeting will begin with a number of reports from various departments. Steve Johnston, airport general manager, will report on the airport, Planning and Economic Development Director Gary Kellogg will speak to the economic development at the industrial park, in addition to tourism.
Commissioners could also vote to approve a mission statement.
“Our mission is to enrich the area’s economy, create high paying quality jobs, foster development of a trained work force, expand the industrial base, enhance economic development associated with tourism, increase the per-capita income and improve the quality of life for Kingman residents,” according to the agenda.
Later under new business, the commission aims to form a task force to address goals and objectives.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
- MCSO: Daughter killed mother with help from Kingman man
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- Search underway for lost hiker in Mojave Desert
- President Trump orders opening of 1.4 million acres of federal lands for hunting and fishing
- Mohave 911
- Cook Family Practice taking health care to another level
- Rants & Raves
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Nursing home residents have their turn to slip and slide
- Obituary
- MCSO: Daughter killed mother with help from Kingman man
- Whereabouts of missing New Mexico woman lead police to Kingman
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- California teen drowns near Lake Havasu
- 2 flown to Las Vegas after motorcycle crash on North Stockton Hill Road
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Justin James Rector gets life in prison for murder of 8-year-old Isabella Grogan-Cannella
- Search underway for lost hiker in Mojave Desert
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County History: Michael Dekay was the first man executed here
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
SUN
21
|
Hymn Singing Society
|
SUN
21
|
Hymn Singing Society
|
WED
24
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
FRI
26
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*