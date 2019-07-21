Kingman Fire Department shares lifesaving program guidelines to Rotarians

KINGMAN – Wanting to have its first responders given a head start on medical emergency calls, Kingman Fire Department introduced its QR911 program to Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club on July 12.

KFD’s Building and Life Safety Inspector Oscar Lopez told the club enrollment in the program could be a lifesaving decision. The fire department is the first in the nation to offer this free program.

A specific QR code is issued to each person who enrolls, and the codes can be printed out for display in the home, vehicle, and wallet. The code includes the individual’s critical medical information such as medications taken and allergies.

The information is confidential and can only be accessed by emergency responders.

For more information on the QR911 program, call Lopez at 928-753-2891 or email at olopez@cityofkingman.gov.

Information provided by Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club