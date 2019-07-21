Lab offering early heart disease detection tests

KINGMAN – Sonora Quest Laboratories, a provider of clinical laboratory testing in Arizona, announced new advanced test offerings to help patients understand the complete picture of their cardiovascular health. The comprehensive menu of advanced cardiovascular tests helps patients uncover early warning signs of heart disease and other health risks that routine tests can’t detect. Heart disease is the number one cause of death in the United States. Conventional laboratory tests to assess cardiovascular disease, such as cholesterol panels, may not identify risk in all patients. New inflammation, genetics and other biomarkers may help physicians identify at-risk patients and guide treatment protocols to improve outcomes.

Sonora Quest is the only major laboratory in Arizona offering these advanced cardiovascular tests directly to the public. The new tests range in price from $24-$225 and can be ordered through the My Lab ReQuest (https://www.sonoraquest.com/my-lab-request/menu) as well as through a physician.



The advanced cardiovascular tests go beyond routine lipid panels that check HDL (high-density lipoprotein, or “good” cholesterol) and LDL (low-density lipoprotein, or “bad” cholesterol), offering a more comprehensive overview of heart health, uncovering early heart disease warning signs that may otherwise go undetected.

The advanced cardiovascular and heart health tests offer patients a report with basic result-specific interpretation written in an easy-to-understand manner that empowers consumers to make proactive choices to better manage their heart health.

The tests are recommended for anyone who may be at risk for cardiovascular disease and anyone who is looking to take a more proactive approach to managing their health.

For more information about these tests and recommendations on reducing risk factors, visit www.SonoraQuest.com/Heart.