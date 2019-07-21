Licenses & Permits | July 22, 2019

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week July 12:

Electric Light and Power: Mohave Valley; electric for current garage/manufactured home, future 2500-square-foot home.

Ambient Edge: 4884 N. Jagerson Lane, Kingman; HVAC replacement.

Ambient Edge: Fort Mohave; HVAC replace 4 ton split system.

Darlene Bertrand: 1065 E. Christianson Ave., Kingman; electrical panel upgrade 200 amp.

Select Electric: 2160 E. Packard Ave., Kingman; electric panel replacement 100 amp.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending July 18:

City of Kingman, Fire Department: 1605 Harrison St., Kingman; new commercial; $3,233.

All Jobs Construction: 946 W. Beale St., Kingman; remodel; $6,511.

CNC Construction: 3490 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; remodel; $13,194.

Wallace Swartz: 513 Betty Lane, Kingman; addition; $206.

Larry Renfrow: 385 Greenway Drive, Kingman; awnings; $229.

Travis Metor: 3350 Roma Road, Kingman; awnings; $206.

Mohave Shadez: 2338 Ginger St., Kingman; awnings; $79.

James Brown: 2861 Diamond Spur St., Kingman; detached garage; $622.

Angle Homes: 3311 Monte Silvano Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $5,146.

R Group: 3787 Katie Lane Loop, Kingman; new SFR; $4,411.

Cantrell Development: 1991 Alan Ladd Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $4,832.

Main Construction: 4755 Shane Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $1,017.

Angle Homes: 3375 Amanda Ave., Kingman; new SFR: $4,626.

Angle Homes: 3470 Amanda Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,626.

Angle Homes: 3414 Amanda Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,500.

Angle Homes: 3446 Amanda Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,619.

DTL Enterprises: 3105 N. Prescott St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,471.

DTL Enterprises: 3062 N. Jerome St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,344.

DTL Enterprises: 3674 Richie Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $4,315.

Steven Lazarus: 936 Center St., Kingman; remodel; $695.