‘Lion King’ is the same story, but the visuals will wow you

Is this what movies have come to? Has the brain trust of Hollywood become so depleted with talent and imagination that big studios have to remake their 20-year-old blockbusters to eke out a little more cash from a new generation? Technology has certainly changed in 20 years, having the ability to computer-generate images so real you'd think you were there. This “new” version of Lion King is just that. It's the same story with the same lovable characters. There are a few differences.

Some of the language has been updated to include contemporary jargon. Those who have seen the animated original won't be disappointed. Although I do believe the meerkat-warhog duo (Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen) was a little funnier. John Oliver as Zazu is what stole the show for me. His voice pitch and timing were impeccable whether he was giving serious advice, stern orders or humor. Nala (Beyonce Knowles) wasn't a standout character and her singing wasn't as soft as the original, which seemed to take something away from the mood.

The real draw is the fact everything visual is computer generated. The detail of the animals and the muscle interaction as they walk, run or jump is simply amazing. You can just about count the whiskers on any animal it was so detailed. Water reflections, blades of grass and the leaves of trees are intricately detailed.

The story itself rarely veered from the original. Although a lot of time was given to the chain of events that led Raffiki (John Kani) to believe Simba (Donald Oliver) was still alive. The only voice from the original Lion King is Mufasa (James Earl Jones). The songs are the same, although singers are a bit different.

There's something to be said about cartoons and animation. There seems to be a certain magic attached even though you know, as you're watching, that it really isn't real. With this new computer-generated version you can be fooled into thinking it may be real. And in that reality it loses some of its magic. The story will be just as engaging and attractive, but it loses something in translation when translating from cartoon animation to computer-generated real-life animation. Will it be as enjoyable for the kids, the intended audience? As I left the theater I didn't hear anyone repeating “Hakuna Mattata.”

How soon will it be when actors are no longer needed to memorize lines, facial expressions and movements? Pretty soon it just may be about an actor stepping into a studio and getting their image scanned into a computer before they go off to some soundproof room and read lines. Meanwhile, a computer is creating their movements, facial expressions and character, then tying it all together on some computer-generated environment.

The new Lion King is about 30 minutes longer than the original. Although visually stunning, there's still something missing.

It's rated PG and runs about 118 minutes long. I'll give “Lion King” 3 out of 5 Miners. Hakuna Mattata.