‘No further information will be released’ on Parker drownings, CRIT says

LAKE HAVASU CITY – After two girls were reported to have drowned near the Blue Water Lagoon in Parker, The Colorado River Indian Tribes released this statement to Today’s News-Herald staff.

“The Colorado River Indian Tribes Police Department and Fire Department responded to a report on July 14 at 8:48 a.m. that two juvenile females, aged 15 and 17, fell into the main canal of the Colorado River Irrigation Project in the area of Blue Water Lagoon and California Avenue. The two victims slipped and fell into the main canal and drowned.”

“The Colorado River Indian Tribes extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victims. The Colorado River Indian Tribes also wishes to extend its appreciation and thanks to the Buckskin Fire Department, La Paz County Sheriff’s Office, and Parker Police Department who responded and assisted. No further information will be released to the public regarding this incident.”