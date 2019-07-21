OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, July 21
Weather  88.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

‘No further information will be released’ on Parker drownings, CRIT says

Bluewater Lagoon (Google Map)

Bluewater Lagoon (Google Map)

Today’s News-Herald
Originally Published: July 21, 2019 7:22 p.m.

LAKE HAVASU CITY – After two girls were reported to have drowned near the Blue Water Lagoon in Parker, The Colorado River Indian Tribes released this statement to Today’s News-Herald staff.

“The Colorado River Indian Tribes Police Department and Fire Department responded to a report on July 14 at 8:48 a.m. that two juvenile females, aged 15 and 17, fell into the main canal of the Colorado River Irrigation Project in the area of Blue Water Lagoon and California Avenue. The two victims slipped and fell into the main canal and drowned.”

“The Colorado River Indian Tribes extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victims. The Colorado River Indian Tribes also wishes to extend its appreciation and thanks to the Buckskin Fire Department, La Paz County Sheriff’s Office, and Parker Police Department who responded and assisted. No further information will be released to the public regarding this incident.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

2 children die in reported Parker drowning incident
Surgeries canceled, patients transferred after water main breaks in Parker
CRIT voters approve ordinance to allow for leasing some water rights
Laughlin River Regatta cancellation sparks Parker Tube Float interest
Explosives found in Colorado River in Parker Strip

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SUN
21
Hymn Singing Society
SUN
21
Hymn Singing Society
WED
24
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
26
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News