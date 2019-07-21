Phase 1 of Eastern Street improvements are eyed for summer 2021

Eastern Street is slated to receive some much-needed improvements in the years to come, with Phase 1 running from Airway Avenue to Calumet Avenue expected to begin mid-2021.

In fact, plans for the work are already 100% complete, explained City Engineer Greg Henry and Assistant City Engineer Eric Sparkman. The project in its entirety will see numerous improvements to Eastern Street from Pasadena Avenue to Airway Avenue.

“It’s definitely a much-needed project,” Sparkman said. “The pavement is deteriorated, there’s all kinds of flooding issues out there, there’s no pedestrian access, sidewalks, ADA ramps and so forth.”

The upcoming project will address those issues and more. Perhaps most importantly, the work will provide a direct connection to Airway Avenue from Eastern Street.

“So we were looking at about a $3 million amount available to us, so we had to choose which phase we should start with,” Sparkman said. “Should we start at the south end at Pasadena, or the north end at Airway? Our biggest issue was pretty much Eastern Street doesn’t have a direct connection to Airway, it goes around Kenwood and the traffic there is routed through local streets, which really aren’t set up for that.”

Henry explained Phase 1 will see the traffic signal that currently sits at Airway Avenue and Yavapai Street relocated about two blocks to the west to where North Lomalai Avenue will meet Airway Avenue.

“When we relocate the intersection to the west, those (Yavapai and Diamond streets) will revert back to regular two-way streets, which will be nice for the residents there,” Sparkman said.

The entire project is expected to cost just under $11 million, $3 million of which will be needed for the first phase. The City will utilize the Highway User Revenue Funds exchange program instead of a Surface Transportation Block Grant.

“The issue with that is it has to be federally administered,” Sparkman said of the block grant. “So ADOT would actually bid the project, they would do all the construction administration and everything else. We would have to submit the plans to ADOT and get their concurrence, because they would be administering it, and they might see things differently than we do.”

The grant would require a local match of 5.7%, however, the HURF exchange will require that the City match 10% or around $330,000. The City chose the latter option for a number of reasons, including having more funds for construction.

“We get to administer the project,” Sparkman said. “That was a big benefit as far as time, it saves a bunch of cost because if it’s federally administered there are a lot of extra fees involved. We would like it in our own house. We were responsible for the design, so we decided to go with the HURF so we could administer the project within the city.”

Also receiving attention courtesy of the project is Kenwood Avenue.

“The curve at Kenwood, it’s almost a 90-degree curve, it’s very sharp,” Sparkman said. “Motorists sometimes veer off the road there, it’s a little bit dangerous. The curve will be redone so it’ll be a nice big radius. It enhances safety, basically.”

The community will have plenty of warning before construction begins and even as the steps prior to work commencing are taken.

“I think people are excited about it, and we were happy to be able to get those funds for even the first phase, which is a big part of the project,” Sparkman said.

Henry believes the project will be completed in, at a minimum, three phases. He noted the importance of applying for additional monies in the future.

“That, to me, is the key,” he said.