OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, July 21
Weather  88.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Phase 1 of Eastern Street improvements are eyed for summer 2021

The curve where Eastern Street becomes Kenwood Avenue will be widened to improve safety. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

The curve where Eastern Street becomes Kenwood Avenue will be widened to improve safety. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: July 21, 2019 7:27 p.m.

Eastern Street is slated to receive some much-needed improvements in the years to come, with Phase 1 running from Airway Avenue to Calumet Avenue expected to begin mid-2021.

In fact, plans for the work are already 100% complete, explained City Engineer Greg Henry and Assistant City Engineer Eric Sparkman. The project in its entirety will see numerous improvements to Eastern Street from Pasadena Avenue to Airway Avenue.

“It’s definitely a much-needed project,” Sparkman said. “The pavement is deteriorated, there’s all kinds of flooding issues out there, there’s no pedestrian access, sidewalks, ADA ramps and so forth.”

The upcoming project will address those issues and more. Perhaps most importantly, the work will provide a direct connection to Airway Avenue from Eastern Street.

“So we were looking at about a $3 million amount available to us, so we had to choose which phase we should start with,” Sparkman said. “Should we start at the south end at Pasadena, or the north end at Airway? Our biggest issue was pretty much Eastern Street doesn’t have a direct connection to Airway, it goes around Kenwood and the traffic there is routed through local streets, which really aren’t set up for that.”

Henry explained Phase 1 will see the traffic signal that currently sits at Airway Avenue and Yavapai Street relocated about two blocks to the west to where North Lomalai Avenue will meet Airway Avenue.

“When we relocate the intersection to the west, those (Yavapai and Diamond streets) will revert back to regular two-way streets, which will be nice for the residents there,” Sparkman said.

The entire project is expected to cost just under $11 million, $3 million of which will be needed for the first phase. The City will utilize the Highway User Revenue Funds exchange program instead of a Surface Transportation Block Grant.

photo

When we relocate the intersection to the west, those (Yavapai and Diamond streets) will revert back to regular two-way streets, which will be nice for the residents there,” Assistant City Engineer Eric Sparkman said. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

“The issue with that is it has to be federally administered,” Sparkman said of the block grant. “So ADOT would actually bid the project, they would do all the construction administration and everything else. We would have to submit the plans to ADOT and get their concurrence, because they would be administering it, and they might see things differently than we do.”

The grant would require a local match of 5.7%, however, the HURF exchange will require that the City match 10% or around $330,000. The City chose the latter option for a number of reasons, including having more funds for construction.

“We get to administer the project,” Sparkman said. “That was a big benefit as far as time, it saves a bunch of cost because if it’s federally administered there are a lot of extra fees involved. We would like it in our own house. We were responsible for the design, so we decided to go with the HURF so we could administer the project within the city.”

Also receiving attention courtesy of the project is Kenwood Avenue.

“The curve at Kenwood, it’s almost a 90-degree curve, it’s very sharp,” Sparkman said. “Motorists sometimes veer off the road there, it’s a little bit dangerous. The curve will be redone so it’ll be a nice big radius. It enhances safety, basically.”

The community will have plenty of warning before construction begins and even as the steps prior to work commencing are taken.

“I think people are excited about it, and we were happy to be able to get those funds for even the first phase, which is a big part of the project,” Sparkman said.

Henry believes the project will be completed in, at a minimum, three phases. He noted the importance of applying for additional monies in the future.

“That, to me, is the key,” he said.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

City plan addresses 'debacle'
Eastern requires $3.5M of city street bond
Will residents use underpass?
Kingman budget: City dollars hit the road
New railroad crossing on Kingman Council's wish list

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SUN
21
Hymn Singing Society
SUN
21
Hymn Singing Society
WED
24
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
26
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News