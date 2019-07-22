OFFERS
Any ideas what to do with the Old Jail?

Mohave County Historic Jail surrounded by construction, July 22, 2019, 415 Pine Street. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: July 22, 2019 7:29 p.m.

KINGMAN – “We are hoping for good ideas,” said Mohave County Procurement Officer Michelle Fink.

The county just released a request for information, seeking private entities and organizations interested in the repurposing for lease or acquiring for relocation the Mohave County circa 1910 Historic Jail.

The deadline for submission is 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4 and the submittal location is Mohave County Procurement Department 700 W. Beale St., First Floor East.

The vendor conference and site visit will take place 10 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 13 at Mohave County Public Works, Turquoise Room, 3715 Sunshine Drive.

“It’s a unique and exciting opportunity to combine the adaptive reuse of an historic building with an innovative mix of uses in a remarkable and nostalgic community,” the county wrote, calling for parties interested in “responsible development.”

Examples of potential uses include technology or creative office (e.g. biotechnology), adaptive re-use (such as takeaway food or beverage), nonprofit uses (such as nonprofit office or performance space) or publicly accessible open space associated with the new development.

The RFI questionnaire for interested parties and related documents are available online through the Mohave County Procurement Department’s website at: http://procurementbids.mohavecounty.us. For more information contact Michelle Fink, Procurement Officer Senior at 928-753-0752, ext. 3 or by email at michelle.fink@mohavecounty.us.

