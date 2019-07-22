Big game tags still available
KINGMAN – Are you one of the many sportsmen who didn’t draw an Arizona big game tag this year?
The Arizona Game and Fish Department announced a 10 percent increase in applications this year, probably due to sportsmen knowing with the wet winter and spring that the antler and horn growth this year will be awesome and the animals will be in great shape. Even with the increase, there are still about 1,000 big game tags available. Most are for whitetail deer hunts in the southern Arizona, but there are muzzleloader tags available for deer, plus youth-only general rifle and muzzleloader deer, and youth-only javelina hunts.
The remaining permits are available only by paper applications. They must be mailed to the Arizona Game & Fish Department, ATTN: Draw/First Come, 5000 W. Carefree Hwy., Phoenix, AZ, 85086. If there are tags remaining on July 29, those will be issued at any Regional office For a complete list of leftover tags visit www.azgfd.com/Hunting/Draw/.
