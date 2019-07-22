Column | Fishing: Just what the doctor ordered

Fishing, or angling as it’s called in some circles, is a time honored tradition in America that for hundreds of years has brought together families and friends.

There are a lot of reasons why people fish.

Fishing is a sport, and is second in popularity only to swimming as a leisure activity in America today.

It is a fact that fishing is a relaxing sport and that’s just one reason why families large and small enjoy getting out and spending quality time together.

It allows a father or mother the opportunity to reconnect with their children. It is an activity that allows parents to talk and interact with their children on a level that permits bonding to occur even in our fast-paced world.

Friends can get together and share experiences, thoughts and ideas while not being subjected to the loud and obnoxious sounds that make up many activities. It allows people to relax and enjoy the sights and sounds of nature.

In the last couple of weeks I have seen first-hand how fishing can help families relax and connect.

I had the opportunity to go on a night fishing trip with local physician Nathan Peterson and his sons Luke, Redd and Jacob.

Dr. Peterson is my dermatologist and in the past we’ve talked about the various outdoor activities that we both enjoy. I found out that he enjoys time in the great outdoors and he is a very dedicated family man.

He is active in his church and scouting, and spending time with his family.

We talked about fishing and I told him about the trips I do on Lake Mead where usually everyone has the opportunity to catch a lot of fish.

Dr. Peterson decided that he wanted to do a fishing trip on Lake Mead and spend some quality time with his three oldest sons — Jacob, 15; Redd, 13, and Luke, 10.

When going fishing with children, especially in a boat, you have to be aware that it is easy for them to get bored if the fish aren’t biting. Fortunately, we didn’t have to worry too much about that on this trip.

It was decided that even though we normally fish all night that this trip would last only as long as the kids were comfortable with staying up.

We got on the water right at dark, and fortunately the stripers and channel cats in Lake Mead didn’t disappoint. As soon as we got our lines in the water, the kids started catching fish.

Even Luke, the youngest of the three polite and well-mannered boys, caught fish, and he did it mostly by himself. It was kind of amusing though to watch as Doc was moving from child to child, baiting hooks, taking fish off lines, and, well, you know, just being a dad.

Sometimes, when the action slowed a bit, Doc also got to fish and it was obvious that he is not only a top-notch physician, but an accomplished angler.

We set an arbitrary number of 100 fish to try and catch before we would go in. We figured that with five of us on the boat, we could each have a target number of 20 fish.

Thus we had a competition of sorts, which I think added to the fun. It was great to see all of the boys engaged in trying to time the bites of the hungry fish and hear them say, “Fish On!”

In the end, it was Redd who hit the target number first, followed by Luke, and then Jacob finished up. The kids had it dialed in!

We were all done by 1:15 a.m., which was far later than the boys’ normal bedtime, but it was an awesome night of fishing and spending time together on a beautiful evening.

The next morning we tallied up our catch. We had actually caught 107 fish; 101 stripers and 6 channel cats.

It was neat to watch as all the kids assisted in the processing of our catch. I believe that by having all the anglers participate not only in the fishing but by assisting in the other aspects of a trip, it gives them ownership and pride in being part of the entire process.

In addition to the family bonding there was another benefit. There is no doubt that the Peterson family would also be enjoying a lot of healthy fresh striper and catfish filets in the days to come.

This trip with Dr. Peterson exemplifies how a person, who has a busy professional life, can maintain an awesome relationship with his children by enjoying something as basic as going fishing.