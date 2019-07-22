OFFERS
Dear Abby | Old boyfriend who stole item years ago turns up on Facebook

mugshot photo
By Abigail Van Buren
Originally Published: July 22, 2019 7:20 p.m.

Dear Abby: I recently located a person I knew a long time ago who stole an expensive gold bracelet from me. He wore my bracelet, and I wore his. My bracelet was a gift from a relative I cared for deeply. His bracelet was a piece of junk, but I was a teenager with no brains and allowed him to wear mine. Well, we split up and he just disappeared. I tried getting my bracelet back but couldn’t find him. Should I contact him and ask what happened to my jewelry? – Golden Girl in Mississippi

Dear Golden Girl: No, you should contact him and tell him you would like the item returned or be compensated for it. Because many years have passed since you two dated, the odds that he still has the bracelet are slim. But it’s worth a try.

Dear Abby: I am 16 and have a hard time making friends. I have more guy friends than girl friends, which causes me problems. I got called a slut again the other day because of it. I’m a virgin and only have a crush on one of the guys I hang out with (my boyfriend). I have tried finding more female friends, but the drama is really hard to put up with. I have tried ignoring the comments, but after a while it gets hard to ignore. I’m not sure what else to do. Please help me out. I would be really grateful. – Misunderstood in Oklahoma

Dear Misunderstood: The perpetrator is most likely jealous because of the relationship you have with your boyfriend and other guy friends. Not everyone makes friends easily. It’s nothing to be ashamed of; it’s just a fact of life. That’s why you should treasure the ones you DO have – because old friends are some of the best friends, and high school and its cliques won’t last forever.

Dear Abby: My family had a run of bad luck, which landed us in a homeless shelter. I got an apartment fairly quickly, and it’s mine and my daughter’s.

My mother was supposed to move in rent-free, but she brought her boyfriend. I recently lost my job and he promised to help out more financially, but he hasn’t. He continues to mooch. This has caused so much stress between my mother and me. What can I do? – Wanting My Own Space

Dear Wanting: You are not helpless, and you shouldn’t be held hostage because of your mother’s feelings for her deadbeat boyfriend. Tell your mother you want him out, give her a deadline to see that it happens, and suggest that she go with him if she can’t bear to be separated from him. If he doesn’t meet the deadline, put his belongings in a box, place them outside and change your locks.

