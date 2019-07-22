Earthquake rumbles in S. California
Today’s News-Herald
Originally Published: July 22, 2019 5:18 p.m.
The U.S. Geological Survey reported an earthquake Monday morning in the community of Twenty-Nine Palms, California.
According to the report, the 4.36-magnitude earthquake rumbled about 7 kilometers beneath the earth, nearly 10 miles south of Twenty-Nine Palms, and was one of five to be felt by Twenty-Nine Palms residents this week. The earthquake happened at about 9:30 a.m.
