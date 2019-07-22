OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, July 23
Weather  85.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Gosar objects as House panel passes uranium mining ban

Representative Paul Gosar (File photo)

Representative Paul Gosar (File photo)

Brandon Messick, Today’s News-Herald
Originally Published: July 22, 2019 7:21 p.m.

The House Committee on Natural Resources last week passed a potential ban on uranium mining in Grand Canyon area, but opponents say it’s doomed to fail before a congressional vote.

The Grand Canyon Centennial Protection Act, also known as HR 1373, is a bill that has for 10 years been pursued by Congressman Raul Grijalva, of Arizona’s 3rd Congressional District. If signed into law, the act would withdraw more than 1 million acres of Arizona federal lands surrounding the Grand Canyon, including areas of Mohave County, from use by Arizona mining interests.

According to District 4 Congressman Paul Gosar, R-Prescott, the bill is a “million-acre land-grab” that serves “environmental extremists” above the interests of American citizens. “(HR 1373) is an attack on my district, and opposed by the people in my district,” Gosar said Wednesday in a public statement. “This bill will kill jobs, harm local economies, infringe on private property rights, threaten national security and undermine American energy security.”

According to Mohave County officials, uranium mining could represent a $29 billion industry to the county. But for seven years it’s been halted by a 20-year moratorium on uranium mining throughout the Grand Canyon region.

The moratorium was to end in 2032, but Grijalva’s bill would make the ban permanent. “We should not be permanently locking up more than 1.32 million acres of land in Arizona and New Mexico in order to appease Democrat special interests,” Gosar said.

Gosar says the bill is fundamentally flawed. It targets land containing valuable deposits of minerals including more than 326 million acres of uranium reserves – the highest grade of uranium in the nation by a factor of six, Gosar said. If the ban on uranium mining in the Grand Canyon area succeeds, Gosar said, it will reduce valuable revenues for education, roads, hospitals and infrastructure in northwestern Arizona.

According to Gosar, future success for HR 1373 may be unlikely. “(HR 1373) isn’t worth the paper it’s printed on, and has zero chance of being signed into law,” Gosar said.

The Grand Canyon Centennial Protection Act was introduced into the House of Representatives in February, and has already been approved by the House Natural Resources Subcommittee on National Parks, Forests and Public Lands. With its passage in the Democrat-led Committee on Natural Resources this month, the bill may now be presented before the House of Representatives for an official vote.

Gosar proposed five amendments to HR 1373 in the House Natural Resources Committee as of July 17, according to congressional records.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Tribal leaders, lawmakers push bill to ban mining near Grand Canyon
Don’t ban uranium mining near Grand Canyon, says Mohave County Board of Supervisors
Mohave County supervisor testifies to Congress for uranium mining
Ban on uranium mining near Grand Canyon draws mixed reaction
House panel OKs bills to rein in mining around Grand Canyon, elsewhere

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
24
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
26
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
SAT
27
Annual Iris Rhizome Sale, Prescott Area Iris Society
SUN
28
Hymn Singing Society
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News