Tue, July 23
Weather  85.0° weather icon
Horoscopes | July 23, 2019

Originally Published: July 22, 2019 7:19 p.m.

Birthdays: Daniel Radcliffe, 30; Paul Wesley, 37; Marlon Wayans, 47; Woody Harrelson, 58.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Now review your situation, your options and what you plan to do. Once you’ve formulated what’s best for you, lay out a plan and present it to those in charge.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): If someone questions what you are doing, take a second look. Make personal improvements, love and peace priorities.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Put more effort into making things better at home and for those you love. Think big, but practice minimalism.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Base any decision you make on facts, not an emotional incident. A change is best built on solid ground, not a disagreement.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Concentrate on what you can achieve, and don’t let what others do disrupt your plans. Let others fend for themselves.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Sharing burdens and responsibilities will help you reach your objective quicker and more efficiently, leaving more time to kick back with someone you love. Time spent nurturing a relationship will bring you closer together.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Challenge yourself physically. An emotional situation will spin out of control should you let someone taunt you into an argument.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You’ll learn plenty by observing the people and the changes going on around you. Choose peace and love over force.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A track record will be vital when engaging in a joint venture. Put in the work, do the research and avoid letting someone take advantage of you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): If you don’t like something, change it. Remove yourself from any situation that is time-consuming and emotionally debilitating.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Play fair, and expect the same from those you encounter. High energy and enthusiasm will lead to good results and better opportunity.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A chance to make a professional or financial move is apparent. A discussion with someone you have worked with in the past will lead to information about an interesting position.

News