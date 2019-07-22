Horoscopes | July 23, 2019
Birthdays: Daniel Radcliffe, 30; Paul Wesley, 37; Marlon Wayans, 47; Woody Harrelson, 58.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Now review your situation, your options and what you plan to do. Once you’ve formulated what’s best for you, lay out a plan and present it to those in charge.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): If someone questions what you are doing, take a second look. Make personal improvements, love and peace priorities.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Put more effort into making things better at home and for those you love. Think big, but practice minimalism.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Base any decision you make on facts, not an emotional incident. A change is best built on solid ground, not a disagreement.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Concentrate on what you can achieve, and don’t let what others do disrupt your plans. Let others fend for themselves.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Sharing burdens and responsibilities will help you reach your objective quicker and more efficiently, leaving more time to kick back with someone you love. Time spent nurturing a relationship will bring you closer together.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Challenge yourself physically. An emotional situation will spin out of control should you let someone taunt you into an argument.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You’ll learn plenty by observing the people and the changes going on around you. Choose peace and love over force.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A track record will be vital when engaging in a joint venture. Put in the work, do the research and avoid letting someone take advantage of you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): If you don’t like something, change it. Remove yourself from any situation that is time-consuming and emotionally debilitating.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Play fair, and expect the same from those you encounter. High energy and enthusiasm will lead to good results and better opportunity.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A chance to make a professional or financial move is apparent. A discussion with someone you have worked with in the past will lead to information about an interesting position.
