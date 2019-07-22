OFFERS
Kingman could see storms in days to come

Thunder could be heard and lightning seen from the Hualapai Mountains as a storm moved east of Kingman on Sunday, July 14. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

Originally Published: July 22, 2019 4:35 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman has made it through the beginning of monsoon season virtually unscathed, however, this week could see that run come to an end.

The National Weather Service is reporting a 30% chance of rain and even thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 23. The 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms continues Tuesday evening mainly before 1 a.m. Wednesday, July 24.

Tuesday will have a high near 97 degrees and a low around 74 degrees.

The chance for precipitation and storms increases Wednesday to 40%. There is a chance for showers before 11 a.m., after which time Kingman could see more rain and thunderstorms.

Wednesday is forecast to have a high near 96 and a low around 76 degrees. A 20% chance of showers will remain Wednesday night before 11 p.m.

Thursday, July 25 will also see a chance of showers and storms between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., albeit only 20%. There is a slight chance that precipitation and thunderstorms will continue after 5 p.m. Thursday’s high is expected to be near 99 degrees, with a low around 77.

Sunny skies are set to return Friday, July 26, and hold throughout the remainder of the weekend. Weekend temperatures are forecast to be slightly more than 100 degrees.

Information provided by the National Weather Service

