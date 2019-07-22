Mohave County History: The mystery behind Death Trap Rock

Up in the Cerbat Mountains, a blue light beams from the range. Some say the blue beam is near Cherum Peak. Although this glowing rock may look like nothing seen before in nature, it is known to bring instant death to those who touch it.

The story of Death Trap Rock, or Death Trap Mountain, has been told by the Hualapai Tribe for centuries. Some people don’t believe that a rock can store such great power, and others have lived to tell the story.

The rock is described to be in a narrow gorge in an inaccessible area. This natural death trap looks like a jagged volcanic rock and is about 7 feet in height.

When the night sky falls upon the rock, it glows like a neon light. When the sky doesn’t have a moon, the rock shines brighter than ever and becomes a magnet to animals in the region that lay their eyes upon it.

In February 1895, some hunters from Pennsylvania were visiting Arizona and went into the Cerbat Mountains to hunt sheep.

The group wandered away from their base camp a little too far and came across the area where the Death Trap sat. While in the area, they startled a sheep that ran toward the rock and instantly fell to the ground dead.

The hunters were in shock. They took steps toward the corpse of the sheep to investigate the situation when a Hualapai Indian came out from the bushes and motioned to them to stay back.

“No, no stay. You will be killed. You will die. Go no farther. The god in the stone will kill you, too,” reads a quote in the book “Lost Mines and Hidden Treasures” by Leland Lovelace.

After warning the hunters, the Hualapai Indian told them the story behind the mysterious blue glowing rock. As he was telling them the story, he motioned to the ground where many white bones laid in the gorge.

After witnessing a snake’s life being taken by the rock, the Hualapai Indian joined the hunters at their campsite for fresh mutton. The Hualapai Indian started to tell them how the rock gained its bizarre power.

A blonde blue-eyed stranger had wondered into the Hualapai Tribe asking for food and shelter. This stranger was described as small, shrunken and deformed. He was something the Hualapais had never seen before, in the small body bestowed strange powers that would heal the injured and cure the sick.

Not only did the Hualapais adore and trust him, but so did the animals by following him around. Gaining the tribes trust he became the tribe’s medicine man. He spent many years with the tribe, as children grew and elders aged, he remained the same.

The chief’s son was about to marry the most beautiful woman in the tribe, but the day of the wedding the bride went missing. Everyone searched high and low for her but she couldn’t be found.

An old toothless woman came to the chief and told him that the trusted medicine man had taken the bride away. The medicine man had broken his trust with the tribe. Tribal members did love him, so they agreed to not kill him but to drive him away from the area.

Twelve men were chosen to make sure the medicine man would be gone from the area forever. At sunrise the medicine man started walking away from the tribe and the 12 bravest started following him as if they were pulled by magic.

The chief sent another group of couriers to go after the 12 bravest, but they didn’t listen to commands. The couriers laid their eyes on the man they once trusted and the 12 bravest fell one by one to death as they stepped on segments of a huge blue rock.

The Hualapais say the blonde medicine man put his magical powers into the rock forever.

Many men, and animals, have encountered this rock. In 1883, men who were in the area working on the Santa Fe Railroad decided to take a break and went to the Cerbat Mountains to hunt. As the day turned from day to night, they decided to stay the night in the wilderness, when suddenly they saw a bright light lit up the mountain side.

They were very curious about the light source, but didn’t go near it. After returning from their trip, they mentioned it to those around the work camp and a Hualapai Indian told them about the powerful source the rock contained.

Many sources say the rock is in the Cerbats near Cherum Peak, others say it’s much further north near Cane Springs or in the Music Mountains. People also say the tale is only fiction, while others see it as fact.

